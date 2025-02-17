Better mother-baby health: Unilab, QC LGU honor lying-in clinics at the 8th Seal of Excellence Awards

42 private lying-in clinics in Quezon City are recognized in achieving all essential Maternal Newborn and Child Health Nutrition (MNCHN) indicators using the Department of Health’s approved MNCHN Tools.

MANILA, Philippines — Proper maternal care is as important as an obligation, in bestowing each child a healthier start in life. Bolstering support and guidance to health facilities that are involved in maternal, pre-natal and ante-natal care ensures that mothers and their babies are provided with high-quality healthcare that is effective, safe, equitable and efficient.

An increasing number of women choose to have their babies born in primary healthcare facilities such as public and private lying-in clinics. The Department of Health has set the standards for these facilities to ensure the safety of the mothers while providing essential services and health education on the cascade of care for both mommy and baby.

Recognizing the role of private lying-in clinics as partners in maternal and neonatal care, the Quezon City Government, through the QC Health Department (QCHD), and Unilab Inc. have been recognizing these private health facilities with a Seal of Excellence for achieving all Maternal, Newborn, Child Health and Nutrition (MNCHN) indicators based on the Department of Health’s MNCHN Tools.

This year, the Seal of Excellence was awarded to 42 private lying-in clinics, the highest number of honorees in its eight-year run.

For 2024, there were 60 private lying-in clinics listed in Quezon City, 70% of which have met the standards of the Seal of Excellence. This is the highest percentage of compliant lying-ins in Quezon City on a yearly assessment.

These standards include Updated Licensing and Accreditation; Compliance with Service Delivery Network requirements; Provision of quality MNCHN services such as counseling, immunization, newborn screening and family planning; along Adherence to Policies and Ordinances of the City Health Office including compliance with the Milk Code to support optimal infant and young child feeding practices.

Dr. Maria Lourdes Eleria, acting city health officer II of the Quezon City Health Department, reaffirmed the value of the Seal of Excellence Awards as it raised the LGU’s standards for the protection and safety of mothers and children.

Nurturing the future

The eighth year of the Seal of Excellence Awards is a testament to the long-standing partnership of Unilab and the Quezon City Government particularly on maternal and child health.

Unilab has been providing the local government unit of the largest city in Metro Manila with support to address challenges in maternal and neonatal mortality and morbidity.

Through the years, Unilab has conducted a series of training programs for barangay health workers, midwives and doctors, and has collaborated with QCHD to pass a Local Health Board Resolution granting the Seal of Excellence to Compliant Private Lying-ins, as the only award in this category nationwide.

The Seal of Excellence is a quality label awarded to those who have achieved all essential maternal, neonatal and child health indicators. The incentives given to Seal of Excellence awardees include training, clinical case conferences, and scientific symposia for continuing professional development, issuance of health certificates, emergency transport services and inclusion in the official website of Quezon City.

Elizabeth Maniego, chief midwife of the Quezon City Health Department, delivered the overview of Seal of Excellence Awards for 2024, she highlighted the stringent guidelines and tools used by the Quezon City Health Department in its yearly screening of private lying-in clinics.

“Quality care is a critical issue for maternal and newborn health. In Quezon City, under the leadership of Mayor Joy Belmonte, we are committed to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal of reducing maternal deaths by 2030. Stronger maternal health is essential in ensuring healthy lives, reducing poverty, and achieving gender equality. This is why this partnership with Unilab for the past eight years towards the Seal of Excellence for our lying-in clinics is crucial in the delivery of service to mothers and their newborns,” says Dr. Ramona Asuncion Abarquez, officer-in-charge at the City Health Department of Quezon City.

Unilab is committed to working toward a healthier Philippines, one community at a time. Claire de Leon Papa, head for social partnerships, emphasized, “As a 100% Filipino pharmaceutical and healthcare company, we are focused on providing quality medicines and access to healthcare for our fellow Filipinos. For eight years now, initiatives include developing programs and partnering with organizations such as the QCHD in our shared commitment to building a healthier and future-ready country.”

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.