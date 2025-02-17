Breadwinners share how health challenges changed their outlook on family care

MANILA, Philippines — In the Philippines, being a breadwinner comes with a heavy responsibility and emotional strain. Thankfully, many of them are beginning to be proactive of their future, thinking what could happen when the unexpected strikes—as a health emergency could threaten not just the breadwinner’s well-being, but also the stability of the entire family.

Philstar.com spoke to three individuals whose wake-up calls changed the way they approach their health for their whole families’ peace of mind.

A wake-up call

Seven years ago, Millie Manahan’s husband suffered a mild heart attack, which turned their world upside down.

She was suddenly the breadwinner of the family, supporting their four children and managing the household finances. The biggest challenge wasn’t just the physical health scare, but the financial strain that followed.

Without insurance or HMO coverage at the time, she was overwhelmed by unpredictable income and rising medical expenses.

Millie recalls: “Not knowing how to provide for my family without a steady income made every day a struggle. We learned the hard way about the importance of being prepared for unexpected emergencies.”

Since then, Millie has been meticulous about building a safety net for her family. She now recognizes the crucial role financial literacy—emergency fund, investments, insurance and more—plays in safeguarding her loved ones.

“If I had known about affordable options like GInsure, we would have been better prepared. GInsure offers flexible and affordable insurance plans through the GCash app, making it easy to protect ourselves,” she adds.

Don't ignore health signals

Aida Corazon Delos Reyes, a 36-year-old software developer, faced a major health setback five years ago when her pre-existing slipped disc worsened into a herniated disc. This eventually led to cauda equina syndrome and the need for urgent back surgery.

For weeks, she could barely walk, and after the surgery, the fear of permanent damage loomed over her.

“My biggest fear was not just the pain, but the mounting medical bills,” Aida shares. “I learned the hard way that ignoring my body’s signals—like the pain—was a mistake.”

The financial cost of her recovery might be overwhelming; nevertheless, Aida didn’t let the crisis defy her and her future.

“I didn’t know about all the benefits I had access to, like PhilHealth, until it was too late. If I had known earlier, I could have saved a lot,” Aida says.

Today, she is proactive about her health, getting regular check-ups and making sure she has an emergency fund readily available.

Having health insurance like the ones offered by GInsure would have made a significant difference during her health scare, she shares.

“Now, I always make sure to stay informed about my health options and keep my finances in order. GInsure’s affordable plans help me feel secure, knowing that I’m covered in case something happens again.”

A new outlook

Fremie Villorejo, a 54-year-old non-teaching personnel from the Department of Education, experienced a wake-up call in October 2022 when she underwent major surgery, where her chances of survival were 50/50.

She vividly remembers the excruciating pain and the fear of not knowing what the biopsy results would reveal. Fortunately, the results turned out negative, and Fremie found a renewed perspective on life.

“I was lucky to survive, but it made me realize how fragile life really is,” she reflects. “I could have been more prepared, and I now understand the importance of taking care of my health and securing insurance.”

In hindsight, Fremie wishes she had invested in insurance to mitigate the financial burden of her medical treatment.

Starting the year strong with health and security

As we step into the new year, many breadwinners like Millie, Aida and Fremie are focusing on the importance of health and security for their families.

It is the time for new resolutions, and one of which is ensuring you’re prepared for health challenges ahead, such as fighting off the flu or new viruses that may emerge.

GInsure offers affordable insurance options—like the 3-in-1 Protection Plan, the 100-in-1 Medical Plan, and the Cash for Medical Costs plan—that help protect you and your loved ones from unexpected health emergencies. With just a few taps in the GCash app, you can easily secure your health and financial future.

Whether it’s covering medical costs for flu season, protecting against viral outbreaks or preparing for critical health conditions, GInsure provides flexible coverage that meets the needs of today’s families. Start the year with the right preparation. – MD

