Uratex partners with sleep experts to tackle science-backed solutions to sleep crisis

[From left] Natividad “Naty” Cheng, co-Founder and CEO of Uratex, Dr. Rodolfo V. Dizon Jr., president of Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine, Inc. (PSSM), and Stephen Lee, sleep business unit director of Uratex at the inking ceremony on their official partnership in providing quality and innovative sleep solutions to Filipinos.

Joint effort to raise awareness, advance research and deliver science-backed sleep solutions for Filipinos

MANILA, Philippines — Uratex Philippines, the country’s leading sleep solutions provider, has officially partnered with the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine, Inc. (PSSM) to address the growing problem of sleep deprivation and related disorders in the Philippines.

The inking ceremony, held at Uratex Alabang with the theme “Partnering to Provide Quality Sleep for Filipinos,” marked the beginning of a joint effort to raise awareness, conduct research and develop innovative solutions to help Filipinos achieve better sleep quality.

The collaboration between Uratex, known as The Sleep Specialist, and PSSM, the recognized professional organization of doctors who specialize in sleep medicine, has been years in the making.

Dr. Rodolfo V. Dizon Jr., President of PSSM, described the partnership as “a long time coming” and emphasized its significance. “We’ve been working toward this for about five years. I personally saw Uratex’s commitment during our plant tour last June, and it became clear that their mission aligns with ours,” he said. “It excites us because the ultimate beneficiaries of this collaboration are the Filipino people.”

A silent crisis

Photo Release Uratex Philippines Natividad “Naty” Cheng, co-Founder & CEO (2nd from left) and Stephen Lee, sleep business unit director (4th from left) with the esteemed sleep doctors of the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine, Inc. (PSSM) -- partnering to provide quality sleep for Filipinos.

Sleep deprivation is a silent crisis affecting millions of Filipinos. Recent studies have indicated that the Philippines ranks among the most sleep-deprived nations globally. However, as Dr. Dizon pointed out, the existing data is limited and largely based on surveys rather than comprehensive national studies.

“We lack localized, scientific data on sleep deprivation and disorders such as obstructive sleep apnea. This partnership with Uratex will allow us to pool our resources and hopefully begin nationwide research to get a clearer picture of the problem,” he explained.

Stephen Lee, Sleep Business Unit Director of Uratex, echoed the importance of awareness as the first step in tackling the issue.

“At this point, the problem is not seen, but it’s there. Many Filipinos are sleep-deprived or suffering from sleep diseases, yet they are unaware of it. That’s why this partnership is so timely,” Lee said. “Our goal is to combine the medical expertise of PSSM with Uratex’s strength in product innovation and technology to create awareness. If people don’t realize that sleep deprivation is a problem, they won’t find solutions for it.”

Both parties stressed that this partnership is not just about selling mattresses or products—it’s about a larger advocacy for sleep health.

Dr. Abigail Zaraspe, Immediate Past President of PSSM, highlighted the need for broader, nationwide research to understand the extent of sleep issues in the Philippines. “There are only small-scale studies on sleep deprivation in the country, which do not represent national statistics. It’s one of our key goals to get accurate numbers,” she said.

Dr. April Caparas-Manlagñit, PSSM Secretary, elaborated further on the challenges surrounding sleep apnea, a common but often undiagnosed sleep disorder.

“As of 2016, an estimated 2.5 million Filipinos were affected by obstructive sleep apnea. But that figure is outdated, and we expect it to have increased due to lifestyle changes, obesity, and anatomical factors that predispose Asians to sleep apnea,” she explained. “Through this partnership, we hope to develop protocols for nationwide research and provide better solutions for Filipinos suffering from this disorder.”

Dr. Jimmy Chang, PSSM Vice President, underscored the broader societal and cultural factors that contribute to the country’s sleep problems.

“The Philippines is lagging behind other countries in the field of sleep medicine. For instance, Taiwan has over a thousand sleep specialists and more than 500 sleep beds, while we have only 82 specialists and around 50 sleep beds nationwide,” he noted. “We’re also unique in that our shift work culture and long working hours, particularly in the BPO sector, exacerbate sleep deprivation. This partnership with Uratex will help amplify our advocacy and expand our reach.”

The cultural shift in how Filipinos perceive and prioritize sleep was also brought up by Dr. Caparas-Manlagñit.

“In other countries, stores close early, and people prioritize rest. But here in the Philippines, malls stay open until midnight, and our Christmas season—the longest in the world—keeps us up late. Add to that the rise of social media and digital distractions, and you have a recipe for widespread sleep deprivation,” she explained.

Collaborative approach to science-backed sleep solutions

Photo Release Uratex Philippines, the country’s leading sleep solutions provider, has officially partnered with the Philippine Society of Sleep Medicine, Inc. (PSSM) to address the growing problem of sleep deprivation and related disorders in the Philippines.

Despite these challenges, the partnership between Uratex and PSSM offers hope. Dr. Dizon emphasized the sincerity of Uratex’s commitment to improving sleep health. “During the pandemic, we realized that Uratex is not just about profit—they genuinely care about the well-being of Filipinos. Their initiative to collaborate with us aligns perfectly with our mission to educate the public and provide solutions for sleep-related issues,” he said.

Uratex, a trusted household name for over five decades, continues to innovate and expand its sleep solutions portfolio. Natividad “Naty” Cheng, Co-Founder and CEO of Uratex, reaffirmed the company’s mission to provide Filipinos with high-quality, affordable sleep products. “We will not stop until we give every Filipino a comfortable and affordable mattress to lie on,” she said.

As part of the partnership, Uratex and PSSM will collaborate on several initiatives, including conducting sleep health seminars, furnishing sleep centers with Uratex products, and developing research-backed sleep solutions. Uratex’s research and development efforts, combined with PSSM’s medical expertise, will ensure that the solutions they provide are both practical and science-driven.

Lee emphasized that Uratex’s innovations will also undergo medical validation through PSSM.

“We say our products are high quality, but now, with PSSM’s research and recommendations, we can confirm which mattresses and pillows are truly best for sleep. There is no one-size-fits-all solution—sleep needs are different for everyone,” he said. “This partnership allows us to create sleep solutions that are tailored to the diverse needs of Filipinos.”

For PSSM, the collaboration is also a means to address growing demand. “Awareness of sleep disorders is increasing, but the challenge is meeting the demand for testing and treatment,” Dr. Dizon said. “Some sleep centers already have three-month-long waiting lists for testing. This partnership will help us expand resources and capabilities to meet that demand.”

Both Uratex and PSSM agree that their shared vision is to make sleep health a national priority. “This is not just about products or medical research—it’s about improving lives,” Lee said. “Better sleep means better health, and better health means a better future for all Filipinos.”

Uratex and PSSM's partnership signals a new era of science-backed solutions to help Filipinos achieve better sleep, combining medical expertise and innovative sleep products to address the country's growing sleep health challenges.

As Dr. Dizon concluded, “This is a win-win situation, not just for Uratex and PSSM, but for the millions of Filipinos who deserve better sleep. Together, we will make it happen.”

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Uratex. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.