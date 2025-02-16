Rosemarie Gil, Eddie Mesa visit granddaughter Andi Eigenmann in Siargao

MANILA, Philippines — Rosemarie Gil and Eddie Mesa delighted their granddaughter Andi Eigenmann as they bonded with her and her kids in Siargao.

The screen legends, whose careers in Philippine showbiz started in the 1950s, flew from the United States to visit Andi, the daughter of their late son, actor Mark Gil and late actress Jaclyn Jose.

“Not to overshare, but I was ecstatic that my grandparents finally got to come visit Siargao all the way from the States, after seven years of me living here,” Andi wrote on her caption, tagging her sister Stevie Eigenmann and her daughter Ellie.

Andi has been living in Siargao with her fiance, surfer Philmar Alipayo and their two kids.

Rosemarie and Eddie were seen swimming with Andi’s kids, Lilo and Koa. The formerly active actress and singer also walked around the island with Andi as well as enjoyed good food.

Rosemarie is known for portraying socialite roles on TV and movies when she was active in showbiz, while Eddie was known as the “Elvis Presley of the Philippines,” for impersonating the American singer known as the “King of Rock and Roll.”

They are parents to actors Mark, Cherie and Michael de Mesa, and grandparents to other notable actors, including Max Eigenmann, Gabby Eigenmann and Sid Lucero.

Collectively, Rosemarie and Eddie with their children and grandchildren are fondly called the Eigenmann family, noted for their acting prowess among the many showbiz families in the Philippines.