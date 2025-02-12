Vice Ganda joins noontime rival Vic Sotto in endorsing health supplement

MANILA, Philippines — “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda has joined rival noontime show “Eat Bulaga” host Vic Sotto in endorsing a health supplement brand.

During his recent launch as a Santé Barley endorser, Vice said taking health supplements is a big part in taking care of his body.

Vice also said that he maintains an active lifestyle to keep up with his demanding schedule.

“I stay active and energized because I take care of my body, and taking food supplements has been a big part of that,” Vice said.

Santé International is a health and wellness brand that offers barley-based products that have been certified organic by BioGro New Zealand. With a mission to help people live better lives, the brand provides natural health solutions that combine science and nature.

Its flagship product, Santé Barley, is cultivated in the fields of New Zealand’s Canterbury region. The brand’s range of offerings includes barley juice, barley capsules, fusion Coffee and other beverages and wellness products catering to various lifestyles.



The Unkabogable Box-Office Superstar’s career has reached extraordinary heights. In 2023, his game show “Everybody, Sing!” was named Best Asian Original Game Show at the Content Asia Awards.



In October 2024, Vice was recognized as the Bahaghari Champion at the Bahaghari Awards for his role as a model in the LGBTQIA+ community, highlighting his dedication to using his platform for representation and empowerment.



Proving his versatility as an actor, Vice took on his first dramatic role in the 2024 film “And the Breadwinner Is...,” which was directed by award-winning filmmaker Jun Lana. The film, a departure from his usual comedic repertoire, received positive reviews from fans and industry insiders alike.

Furthermore, it even earned Vice a Special Jury Citation at the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival in December 2024. The film’s success did not stop there as it grossed over P400 million in ticket sales by January 2025, further cementing Vice’s immense commercial viability in the box-office.



Sante International Chief Executive Officer Joey Marcelo explained why they got Vice as their new endorser along with Vic.



“Vice Ganda represents what Santé Barley is all about: living life to the fullest while staying proactive about your health,” Marcelo said.

“His ability to thrive in all aspects of his career while inspiring others at the same time makes him the perfect partner for our mission of helping Filipinos live more,” he added.



Vice himself shared his enthusiasm for the partnership: “I’ve always believed that health is the foundation of everything. I stay active and energized because I take care of my body, and Santé Barley has been a big part of that. I’m so excited to share with everyone how Santé Barley has helped me live for more — not just in my career but in all areas of my life.”

RELATED: Vice Ganda opens up about mental health therapy