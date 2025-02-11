Iya Villania, Drew Arellano welcome fifth child Anya Love

Celebrity couple Drew Arellano and Iya Villania with their kids

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Iya Villania and Drew Arellano are parents to a fifth child and second daughter named Anya Love.

Iya shared that she had arrived at the hospital at 10:00 a.m. and gave birth less than an hour later.

Drew quickly posted on his Instagram account a photo of Anya as well as a video of Iya holding up the baby girl set to Frank Valli's version of "What A Wonderful World."

"The relief of being done with delivery is indescribable, thank you Lord," Iya said in an Instagram story.

Among those who congratulated the couple early were Carla Abellana, Lovi Poe, Bianca Gonzalez, Megan Young, Yasmien Kurdi, Saab Magalona, Gian Magdangal and JP Anglo.

Iya and Drew tied the knot in 2014 and are parents to Primo, Leon, Astro and Alana.

The couple announced they were expecting again last September and revealed two months later it would be a baby girl.

