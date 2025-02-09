Stress and retail therapy: When shopping becomes unhealthy

While retail therapy’s “high” lasts beyond the act of purchasing an item, it is only temporary. Trouble begins once shopping becomes an insatiable salve or remedy to issues one does not want to face.

MANILA, Philippines — When something tragic or, at the very least, depressing happens, how do you deal with it? How do you cope with the grief or sadness and hold on until the situation goes back to normal?

Some people turn to food, with the maximum reaction being binge-eating. Food somehow satiates the feeling of loss, and to a certain extent, this is a normal reaction.

Others go shopping more frequently than usual. It is what they call retail therapy, finding sparks of joy when they are able to acquire for themselves material things that they like.

The late televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker once said, “I always say shopping is cheaper than a psychiatrist,” and there is some truth — and science — to it. After all, whose mood hasn’t perked up after indulging in a pair of shoes or the newest gadget, not because they need it, but simply because they need some cheering up?

“When you’re feeling low, shopping — from looking at nice things to spotting an item that you like, holding it, trying it, and paying for it — releases dopamine, a neurotransmitter and ‘feel-good’ hormone associated with pleasurable experiences like eating, sex, and, yes, shopping,” explained Jon Edward B. Jurilla, MD, from the Section of Psychiatry of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

He added: “Retail therapy can be a healthy way to cope with stress, as it can help improve your mood when things aren’t going your way. It can also be a form of self-motivation, a reward system to celebrate personal wins.”

But while retail therapy’s “high” lasts beyond the act of purchasing an item, it is only temporary. Trouble begins once shopping becomes an insatiable salve or remedy to issues one does not want to face.

“The excitement and empowering feeling of buying something ‘just because’ can be addictive. This can potentially lead to compulsive shopping disorder, especially if you’re turning to shopping to escape stress and low self-confidence,” Dr. Jurilla warned.

Self-check

So, if you are one of those who turn to shopping when faced with a “traumatic situation,” the question you might want to ask yourself is, “Is your shopping retail therapy — or a hint of an underlying problem, which is compulsive disorder?” The difference lies in your behavior.

“Occasional shopping sprees are normal and acceptable. But if you find yourself accumulating things you never get to use, hiding your purchases, and experiencing financial and relationship strains because of your spending, then it’s likely that you’re a compulsive shopper,” said Dr. Jurilla. “Beyond losing control over your spending habits, compulsive shopping disorder can leave you feeling guilty or remorseful about your purchases.”

MakatiMed offers tips to help compulsive shoppers mark themselves “safe” from all the overspending.

1. Stick to a budget and a list

If you have the urge to shop, create a clear limit for impulse purchases.

“Opt for something practical and useful, like groceries or food, instead of items that may lead to buyer’s remorse,” reminded Dr. Jurilla. “If you haven’t cleared credit card balances or debts from ‘buy now, pay later’ schemes, prioritize those payments and other essentials. Only allot whatever’s left for extra purchases, and pay in cash.”

2. Just go window shopping

Window shopping, shared Dr. Jurilla, can be just as satisfying an activity as shopping — and it won’t cost you a centavo.

“Take time to walk around a store. Admire a bag or piece of jewelry or even try on a pair of jeans. Bring a friend to make the activity more fun. You can exchange shopping tips, and your friend can help keep you in check,” the doctor advised.

3. Allow yourself some time to think things over

Found an item that you really like when you went window shopping? Think about it for at least two days before making an actual purchase.

“Sometimes, distancing yourself from the object of your desire gives you time to carefully consider if it’s truly a necessary purchase. This can help you develop mindfulness and manage your shopping urges more effectively,” said Dr. Jurilla.

4. Undergo therapy — for real

Compulsive shopping disorder can be caused by psychological and social factors. When you’re ready to face the problem head-on, it is best to reach out to a professional whom you can trust and be open with.

“The sooner you realize that shopping won’t fix your unresolved issues — and may even exacerbate them — the better you’ll feel about yourself and your situation,” said Dr. Jurilla. “In this case, going to a psychiatrist will be the best option for your long-term mental wellness.”

