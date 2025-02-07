Doctor double downs on lung health, air pollution

Pedestrians walk past a giant lung billboard in Lung Center of the Philippines in Quezon City. The billboard calls for an update on the country's air quality standards.

MANILA, Philippines — A Filipino doctor stressed the need to look after one's lungs given the daily risks of air pollution.

Experts from the Manila Observatory said at least a hundred out of every 100,000 Filipinos die each year because of air pollution from vehicular emissions, black soot, and industrial pollutants.

"Exposure to air pollutants makes us more vulnerable to respiratory inflammation and infections such as Pneumonia and Bronchitis," said doctor Gregorio Ocampo from Makati Medical Center's Section of Pulmonary Medicine. "They also increase the risk of developing lung diseases such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer."

Some suggestions Ocampo made to improve indoor air quality and reduce the impact of air pollution on the lungs are:

doing away with indoor smoking,

investing in high efficiency particulate air or HEPA air purifiers,

regularly cleaning air filters,

regular pet grooming,

and getting air-purifying plants like snake plants.

A healthy diet is also key to stronger lungs, which means cutting down on fried food, processed meats, and salty treats. The extra sodium and fat put pressure on the diaphragm, leading to lung strain and bloating.

"Instead, embrace lung-loving fare — apples, beets, pumpkins, tomatoes, and leafy greens — packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that improve lung function, optimize oxygen intake, and slow down lung decline over time," Ocampo said.

Another plus to healthier lungs is exercise. Aerobic activities (running, swimming, walking) improve oxygen delivery in the body while Pilates and Yoga help fully utilize lung capacity.

"These workouts include movements that strengthen core muscles, align the spine, and open up the chest, correcting or preventing slouching that's linked to restrictive breathing," explained Ocampo.

"Even simple deep breathing exercises that engage the respiratory muscles like the diaphragm can help us master the art of proper breathing for overall wellness."

On top of annual X-ray exams and regular vaccinations, people at high risk of lung illnesses like smokers or those who are exposed to secondhand smoke, drivers, and construction workers should undergo spirometry for early detection and treatment.

"Every breath you take matters. With the growing risk of air pollution, it's wise to prioritize lung wellness in your daily lives," Ocampo ended.

