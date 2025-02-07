Flu season: Doctor advises getting vaccinated ahead of time

Only 36.3 percent of adults aged 60 and above are vaccinated against influenza, which remains one of the leading causes of death among the elderly, based on government data.

MANILA, Philippines — A medical doctor is advising the public to get vaccinated early before the Influenza or flu season rolls in.

Influenza is a very contagious viral infection that spreads quickly among people when the infected person coughs or sneezes.

It won't be too long until the rainy season starts, and according to a 2020 study, the highest cases of flu are recorded during this wet period.

"After going through waves of a grueling pandemic, taking millions of people by surprise, the last thing we need is to head on to a flu season unarmed. As early as now, we must be ready and prepare for any and all eventuality," said (GlaxoSmithKline) GSK's Vaccines Medical Director Dr. Donald Josue.

Related: Barbie Hsu case: How deadly are Influenza, Pneumonia?

The doctor recommended getting updated flu vaccines annually to lower the risk of contracting the virus and be protected from the latest strains.

The Food and Nutrition Research Institute says one can boost their immune system and resistance by having a balanced diet and maintaining an active lifestyle.

The flu and COVID-19 share many similar symptoms like fever, colds, and cough as symptoms, but the latter can also cause fatigue, loss of smell, and loss of taste, so it is best to approach a medical professional for proper diagnosis and treatment.

Other practical tips to follow are washing hands regularly, avoiding large crowds, and wearing masks.

RELATED: Doctor addresses Type 1 Diabetes common misconceptions