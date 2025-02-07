'Feb-Ibig': Khalil Ramos shares what keeps 8-year relationship with Gabbi Garcia ‘spicy’

Celebrity couple Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia enjoy the breathaking view of the Athabasca Glacier in Canada.

MANILA, Philippines — Khalil Ramos and Gabbi Garcia’s relationship is among the longer lasting ones in showbiz at eight years, and the singer-actor revealed it was because it took quite a lot of hard work and effort on their part to keep it as "spicy" as it can be.

Khalil took the stage to unbox the latest Artificial Intelligence phone by RedMi, the RedMi Note 14 Pro, last month in SM Mall of Asia.

The actor-singer talked to reporters at the sidelines, and he gamely answered Philstar.com's question on what keeps his eight-year relationship with actress Gabbi Garcia “spicy.”

“Well, kaming dalawa ni Gab, we’re best friends kasi. I think, you know, it's important that hanging out with your partner is something that you actually want to do and you want to look forward to,” Khalil said.

He added, “It shouldn’t be like something that you just ‘have to.’ So keep it exciting through that.”

Khalil shared that it is important that he and Gabbi share their time together and pursue hobbies that they both like.

He also shared how boredom can ruin relationships.

“Share your hobbies. Do things with your partner. Go out, try new things. That’s how we keep it exciting.

"We’re best friends e. We talk about everything. Hindi kami nabo-bore sa isa’t isa, and it takes an effort to do that. We're humans e. It’s human nature na we can get bored, so you have to choose not to get bored,” Khalil said.

