RSV may pose a more serious health threat than you realize – understand the risks and how to prevent them

While often linked to infants and young children, RSV poses an even greater risk to older adults due to age and underlying health conditions, potentially leading to severe respiratory illness.

MANILA, Philippines — Health professionals are working to raise awareness about Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), a common contagious virus that usually causes mild to severe symptoms, lasting up to two weeks.1

It spreads through inhalation or contact with the fluids from an infected person's coughs or sneezes.2 While often linked to infants and young children, RSV poses an even greater risk to older adults due to age and underlying health conditions, potentially leading to severe respiratory illness.3

But why should we be concerned about RSV, especially for the seniors in our households?

In numbers: RSV isn’t just a concern for kids

According to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), in the United States, RSV causes significantly more hospitalizations and deaths among older adults than among children, making it a serious health concern for this population.

NFID reports that while children under five experience around 58,000 to 80,000 hospitalizations and 100 to 300 deaths annually due to RSV, older adults face even greater impact, with hospitalizations ranging from 60,000 to 160,000 and deaths between 6,000 and 10,000 among senior citizens.4

In the Philippines, there are over 9 million Filipinos aged 60 and above,5 with more than half (58%) having at least one high-risk comorbidity.6 While many recover from RSV without complications, older adults are at a higher risk for severe infections due to a weakened immune system.7 This highlights the urgent need to recognize the severe risks that this virus poses to this age group.

RSV infections in seniors can lead to lower respiratory tract problems, cardiovascular issues, worsening of existing health conditions, hospitalization, or even death.8,9,10

A published modeling study on hospitalizations related to RSV shows that chronic respiratory and heart diseases, as well as diabetes, are common among patients admitted for the virus.11

For instance, those with asthma are up to 3.6 times as likely to require hospitalization, while the risk increases by 13.4 times for patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Patients with diabetes had 11.4 times higher hospitalization rates than those without diabetes. Adults with heart disease had estimated RSV hospitalization rates 7 times higher than those without heart conditions.12

Since RSV can cause severe illness in the elderly, here's what you need to know about the virus and how to prevent it to protect yourself and your loved ones:

Understanding the symptoms, spread of RSV

RSV is a common respiratory virus many people might not be familiar with. It spreads through inhaling or touching droplets from the coughs or sneezes of infected individuals.2

The virus can transmit rapidly within households, as each infected person can transmit it to an average of three others.2

This poses significant risks to elderly loved ones, who may carry the virus for extended periods. Symptoms of RSV include congestion, cough, wheezing, and a mild fever, which typically develop four to six days after exposure to the virus.4

In the Philippines, RSV typically occurs during the rainy season when respiratory infections are more common. This highly contagious seasonal virus often co-circulates with other respiratory viruses.13,14

How bad could it be for seniors?

Respiratory complications: One in every two older adults with RSV may develop respiratory complications 9 such as respiratory distress, arrest and failure, and empyema, among others.

One in every two older adults with RSV may develop respiratory complications such as respiratory distress, arrest and failure, and empyema, among others. Heart complications: 30% of older adults hospitalized with RSV may experience heart complications 8,9 which can significantly impact their overall health and recovery.

30% of older adults hospitalized with RSV may experience heart complications which can significantly impact their overall health and recovery. High-risk groups: Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions face an even greater risk of hospitalization and death due to RSV. 15

Individuals with pre-existing heart conditions face an even greater risk of hospitalization and death due to RSV. Post-hospitalization: One in four RSV patients may require home care after being discharged from the hospital, indicating that recovery can be prolonged and requires additional support. 9

One in four RSV patients may require home care after being discharged from the hospital, indicating that recovery can be prolonged and requires additional support. Mortality rate: Alarmingly, three out of 10 RSV patients may die within a year following hospital discharge.16

Identifying these risks is crucial for protecting the health of older adults and individuals with comorbidities.

How can we protect ourselves and loved ones?

Protecting our families, especially those who are at greater risk, from RSV demands a thoughtful approach.

Recognizing RSV symptoms can be challenging, as they often resemble those of other respiratory infections, and routine testing is uncommon, making awareness vital. In a panel discussion organized by the pharmaceutical company GSK, Dr. Lenora Fernandez, Pulmonology expert and past president of the Philippine College of Chest Physicians, highlighted several preventive measures for seniors:

Practicing regular handwashing

Wearing masks when necessary

Staying hydrated and well-rested

Avoiding smoking and vaping

Engaging in regular exercise

Maintaining a nutritious diet

Staying up-to-date with vaccination

Currently, there is no specific treatment for RSV in adults. Instead, managing the virus focuses on relieving symptoms and supportive care as the main treatment for acute infection which involves using medications to help with breathing, providing extra oxygen, and administering fluids and fever-reducing treatments.10

Taking proactive steps is crucial in addressing RSV. Families should implement safety protocols to protect senior loved ones, such as isolating those showing symptoms when needed.

By remaining vigilant and implementing these measures, we can better safeguard the health and well-being of those at risk.

If you or someone you care about might be at risk for RSV, consult your healthcare provider. — JT

