Doctor addresses Type 1 Diabetes common misconceptions

Diabetes is a lifelong disease that can be managed with the right mindset and insulin therapy.

MANILA, Philippines — Being diagnosed with a life-long condition like Type 1 Diabetes can cause fear for the kid and his family, but a pediatrician assured that the disease is manageable with the right mindset.

Type1 Diabetes (T1D) or Juvenile Diabetes is a life-long autoimmune disease often diagnosed in childhood. Diabetes is a condition where the body cannot make enough insulin. Insulin is an important hormone that helps sugar or glucose in the blood to get into cells to be used as fuel. If glucose does not enter the cell, it builds up in the blood that can result in high blood sugar. A high blood sugar can harm blood vessels, nerves and other organs, such as the eyes, kidney and heart.

A child with T1D must have daily injections of insulin to keep the blood glucose level within the normal range. It can be administered either by injection or pump.

Dr. Maria Cristina Ignacio-Alberto, diplomate of the Philippine Pediatrics Society and founder of the socio-civic organization Hope in Me Club, addressed some of the common misconceptions about the disease.

“‘Yun talaga ang lagi kong sinasabi. It's nobody's fault,” Dr. Ignacio-Alberto stressed to Philstar.com during the launch of Watsons’ Type 1 Diabetes campaign last year held in Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Paranaque City. The wellness brand aims to increase awareness about the disease.

The doctor stressed that the parent or guardian and the child should not be saddled with guilt-tripping. Apart from the nature of the disease itself, the burden of managing it is already enough to handle.

“It’s not the mother’s fault kasi laging sinasabi… kasi masakit sa parent ‘yun. ‘Eh kasi siguro binigyan niya ng masyadong maraming sugar ‘yung anak niya. Kaya nagka-diabetes.' That's the biggest misconception that I want to break. Kasi the burden of taking care of Type 1 is difficult enough and hearing this misconception, victim-blaming is not really healthy,” the doctor said.

Another misconception Dr. Ignacio-Alberto wanted to dispel is that children with the condition cannot live a normal life.

“The second one would be children with Type 1 Diabetes are not normal and they cannot live a full life. No, they should not be limited and Diabetes cannot limit the full potential of her. They can live a normal life as long as they have insulin therapy,” the doctor said.

