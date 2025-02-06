How to help child with Type 1 Diabetes: Doctor gives advice

MANILA, Philippines — It might be hard for a parent to break it to their child about having Type 1 Diabetes, but awareness of their condition, as well as emotional support, are crucial steps in dealing with the life-long condition.

Dr. Maria Cristina Ignacio-Alberto, diplomate of the Philippine Pediatrics Society and founder of the socio-civic organization Hope in Me Club, said that it is important that both the parent and the child are on board in the management of the disease.

Type1 Diabetes (T1D) or Juvenile Diabetes is a life-long autoimmune disease often diagnosed in childhood. Diabetes is a condition where the body cannot make enough insulin. Insulin is an important hormone that helps sugar or glucose in the blood to get into cells to be used as fuel. If glucose does not enter the cell, it builds up in the blood that can result in high blood sugar. A high blood sugar can harm blood vessels, nerves and other organs, such as the eyes, kidney and heart.

A child with T1D must have daily injections of insulin to keep the blood glucose level within the normal range. It can be administered either by injection or pump.

When a child is diagnosed, Dr. Ignacio-Alberto said that he or she must be made aware of his/her condition so she can help manage it with her parents or guardian.

“As a doctor, you have to tell the child what they're dealing and what they have so that they understand. Kasi andoon lagi ‘yung self-blame e,” Dr. Ignacio-Alberto told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview last year during the launch of Watsons Type 1 diabetes campaign in Ayala Malls Bay in Paranaque City.

There were times that children tend to ask if they were to blame for their condition, and this is an important aspect that should be addressed early on. The doctor said that it is important to convince the child that having the condition is not their fault.

“Diabetes just happens. They have to understand why they need to do the prick kasi masakit e. Kasi 'yung iba, kahit nga tayong adults, are afraid of the needles. How much more for the kids? How much can you explain to them that they need to do the pricking? The child has to be on board with the management of the illness from the start of the illness up to the entire lifetime.

“Hindi pwedeng hindi mo i-disclose sa bata. The more he knows about his condition, the more he will feel empowered, the more he can take charge of the illness,” the doctor said.

Dr. Ignacio-Alberto gave tips to parents and their childen on how to manage Type 1 Diabetes:

1. Emotional support is as important as insulin therapy

Dr. Ignacio-Alberto constantly reminded the importance of emotional support and awareness for both parent and child.

“You have to rid them of the guilt because they think they're guilty of the kid getting diabetes. Parang feeling nila it’s something they had given them, the food that I'm giving them or because I did not take care of myself when I was pregnant. It's nothing like that. So first you have to get rid of the guilt of their kids having Diabetes,” the doctor said.

2. Make them understand how to manage Diabetes

Diabetes is a life-long disease, and for a person to still be able to live life, it must be managed through treatments.

Dr. Ignacio-Alberto said that it is important to have regular sugar or glucose monitoring. Monitoring occurs four times a day.

It is equally important to underscore the importance of insulin therapy.

“‘Yung tusok, it should be their helper. It should be their friend. It's not their enemy kasi otherwise they will stop taking it kasi parang it seemingly hurts the child every time they do that. They have to understand how important it is that the child cannot survive without the insulin therapy because their body cannot produce insulin,” the doctor stressed.

3. Regulate food intake

Since sugar or glucose is an important issue in managing the disease, the doctor emphasized the food intake of the child. It is important to make him or her understand the kind of food that are beneficial or harmful to their condition, especially when their parents or guardians are not around, such as when they are at school.

“Dapat alam ng bata kung ano ‘yung bawal. Kasi hindi sila all time nasa school to monitor what their children are eating. Baka mamaya kumain ng candy, lollipop, hindi na ma-control and sugar,” the doctor said.

4. Importance of exercise

Dr. Ignacio-Alberto understands that parents tend to be cautious for the physical well-being of their children, but it is also important that the kid will still be able to do bodily activities, including exercise.

“Do not limit your children. Sometimes they're so scared of the illness. Nililimitahan nila ang bata without knowing that the limitation they put in their child is, you know, also limiting the child's capacity to fully develop as an individual,” the doctor advised.

