Parent influencers Kryz Uy, Slater Young join schoolchildren in fun World Toilet Day celebration

Couple Kryz Uy and Slater Young join the World Toilet Day celebration at Ciriaco P. Tinga Elementary School in Taguig, November 19.

MANILA, Philippines — “Three boys ‘yung mga anak namin. They love playing outdoors. They love to get their hands dirty. At kailangan, after playing, maghugas ng kamay,” Kryz Uy said, recounting how their family has made handwashing a fun and regular activity, especially after outdoor play.

“Teaching our kids about hygiene isn’t just about keeping them clean. It’s about keeping them safe from sickness,” she added.

Her husband, Slater Young, added, “Cleanliness starts at home. We ensure our house is germ-free, especially with our little ones crawling and playing everywhere.”

Kryz and Slater took to the stage and shared how they integrate hygiene into their family routine during the World Toilet Day celebration at Ciriaco P. Tinga Elementary School in Taguig, November 19.

For one fun-filled day, the schoolchildren enjoyed the inflatable playground and booths while learning about hygiene and sanitation from Ate Kryz and Kuya Slater, alongside friends from Unilever Domex and Knowledge Channel Foundation.

The couple emphasized that hygiene is not just a personal habit, but a community responsibility, and sanitizing homes and schools can be done with the help of Domex, which can kill up to 99.9% of germs (based on lab test on representative germs).

Domex launches projects

The brand also introduced two exciting initiatives as part of its advocacy:

An educational film co-created with Knowledge Channel Foundation. This film will be distributed to schools across Taguig and Pateros, presenting hygiene lessons in an engaging, child-friendly way.



Germbuster Bootcamp. A hands-on program designed to make learning about hygiene fun, encouraging kids to actively fight germs and maintain clean surroundings.

The Domex Handwashing Video co-created with Knowledge Channel Foundation

Domex Brand Manager Nicole Villavicencio spoke about the impact of clean bathrooms on children’s health and education.

“Sanitation is critical. When students feel safe and comfortable using school bathrooms, they can focus better on learning. Clean spaces help prevent the spread of diseases, allowing kids to stay healthy and thrive,” she said.

Domex Brand Manager Nicole Villavicencio

Kryz shared this sentiment: “As parents, it’s our responsibility to equip our kids with lifelong habits. By teaching them to care for their spaces, we’re setting them up to be considerate and responsible individuals.”

The event also discussed sanitation challenges in the Philippines, where 24 million people lack proper toilet facilities and 53% of households don’t have access to safe water. These statistics underscore Domex’s mission of providing every Filipino child with access to clean, safe bathrooms.

It takes a village to raise healthy kids

Before the morning program concluded, Slater delivered a message to teachers and community members: “It really takes a village to raise a Germ Buster. The more we work together to model good hygiene, the easier it will be for our kids to adopt these habits.”

“Whether it’s at home or school, we all play a role in building a cleaner, healthier future for our children,” Kryz added.

The Philippines is far from achieving 100% functional toilets in both homes and schools, but with initiatives like Domex’s, there is still hope for the next generation of Germ Busters.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Domex. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.