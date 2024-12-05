Alagang Unilab Health and Wellness Fair brings accessible healthcare to Pampanga communities

Recognizing the urgent need for accessible healthcare for Filipinos, Unilab Inc. (Unilab) held its Alagang Unilab Health and Wellness Fair across three municipalities in Pampanga—Mabalacat, San Fernando, and Porac last November 12 to 14.

PAMPANGA, Philippines — In the Philippines, an estimated 21% of the population—about 10 million people—suffers from hypertension, according to a study by the Philippine Society of Hypertension. The International Diabetes Federation, meanwhile, reported 3.9 million cases of diabetes in 2020 alone.

The event, which coincides with the observance of World Diabetes Day, set its sights on improving health outcomes for individuals dealing with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension and diabetes.

Over 1,500 Kapampangans from different walks of life came to the fair, taking advantage of free health services, including blood pressure checks, glucose monitoring, eye exams, bone density scanning, and nerve testing.

The health and wellness fair also offered free X-rays as well as dental services. According to Unilab, this recently held event is designed to augment and complement the public health sector’s medical services and to increase awareness on managing chronic illnesses.

A community-centered approach to health

In addition to the medical services provided, doctors from the city and municipal health offices of the three health fair sites, conducted an engaging interactive discussions on non-communicable diseases.

It simplified complex medical information, making it more accessible and understandable for attendees.

The experts emphasized the crucial role of proper medication, lifestyle changes, and a balanced diet in effectively managing health conditions. It also served as a reminder that, with the right approach and support, living well despite these challenges is possible.

Unilab also brought learning to life with interactive booths. Participants engaged in games and hands-on learning stations, designed to foster an atmosphere of fun while educating attendees on practical health tips.

“Through this fair, Unilab reinforces the importance of community-based healthcare solutions and helps everyone to learn more about their health,” Alexander Panlilio, corporate vice president of Unilab, said. “We believe that every Filipino has the right to quality healthcare to lead a full and healthy life.”

Eight decades of Alagang Unilab

During the event, municipal and community leaders expressed their gratitude to Unilab for its commitment to reaching more Filipinos, particularly in the realm of healthcare—a sector where many communities face significant challenges.

Through decades-long partnerships with local government units, supported by municipal health offices and local leaders, Unilab has consistently provided accessible and meaningful medical care to communities across the country.

The Alagang Unilab Health and Wellness Fair in Pampanga is a continuation of this mission, with the company expressing its hope to reach even more Filipinos in the years to come.

Known for trusted medicines like Biogesic, Bioflu, Alaxan, Solmux Advance, Neozep, Ceelin, Tiki-Tiki and Enervon, Unilab has been a household name in Filipino healthcare. As it nears its 80th anniversary, the company remains steadfast in its commitment to Alagang Unilab—providing quality and affordable healthcare for every Filipino.

“Kami po ay halos walong dekada nang nandito sa industriya, at patuloy ang ating commitment para sa ating mga kababayang Pilipino na makapagbigay ng dekalidad at abot-kayang mga gamot (We have been in the industry for nearly eight decades, and we remain committed to providing quality and affordable medicines to our fellow Filipinos)," Claire de Leon-Papa, assistant vice president for External Affairs at Unilab, expressed.

“Hinahangad po namin na sa mga paparating na buwan at taon ay mas mapalawak pa namin ang aming serbisyo lalong-lalo na sa mga kababayan nating nangangailangan ng tulong sa kanilang kalusugan (We aspire to further expand our services in the coming months and years, especially to our countrymen who need assistance with their health),” she concluded.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.