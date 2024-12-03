Staying mentally sharp: Filipino adults share how they care for their cognitive health as they age

MANILA, Philippines — With age comes not only wisdom, but also the challenge of keeping the brain healthy most especially its cognitive functions.

Cognitive health, according to the National Institute of Aging, is one aspect of overall brain health that enables one to think, learn, remember clearly and effectively function daily.

As people age, they tend to face concerns on cognitive abilities and memory. Other factors contribute to decline in cognitive health such as lack of physical activities and poor nutrition, among others.

Multivitamins have shown positive impact to cognitive health of adults 60 years old and up, according to an independent clinical trial called Cocoa Supplement and Multivitamin Outcomes Study (COSMOS). The study selected Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver) as the test multivitamin and discovered that participants who took it daily for two years showed improved cognitive function and memory.

Adult and elderly Filipinos are no exception to cognitive impairment, which is why it’s important that they manage and maintain mental sharpness as they age. These four Filipino adults and seniors share how they do it with the help of Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance).

Finding strength and focus for work

Val Merin, 55

Val Merin, 55, has been an overseas Filipino worker in Taiwan for 12 years. During this time, he started taking Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver), which helped him a lot physically and mentally at work.

He upgraded to Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance) especially since he now works as a cutting machine operator here in the Philippines. He doesn’t feel like slowing down as he takes multivitamins in addition to good diet.

According to him, the benefit of regularly taking Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance) is that it helps him improve his physical and cognitive health—matched with proper diet and exercise.

“At 55, I am still productive and efficient in doing my job, always fast-paced and on track with processing tasks despite several details to keep in mind,” Merin said.

Edward Peralta, 62

Edward Peralta, 62, has been working as a Modern Trade Developer for 25 years already. For his part, keeping focus at work is one of the challenges he faces as he ages.

“I experienced difficulty at focusing on company reports for longer periods, especially while using a phone to look them through,” he said.

To address this, he was advised by his doctor to take supplements, and having heard of the benefits, he chose Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance). Aside from having proper diet and exercise, he knew that he’ll also need multivitamins to help boost his immune system and cognitive health.

Overcoming forgetfulness

Another common sign of aging among adults is becoming forgetful, which could affect responsibilities at home.

Maria Luisa Serrano, 67, who used to be a full-time wife, now needs good memory as she started online selling. Of course, this is on top of managing the household and budgeting.

“As early as my 50s, I’ve started noticing that I sometimes forget small things, like where I placed certain items. I think it’s easier for me to forget when I’m stressed or tired. So, I try to make lists for things I need to remember. I keep a handy notebook for such things,” she said.

Peralta is no exception. He revealed, “Sometimes I do forget little things such as booking clients or where have I left things like water bottle and reading glasses.”

To help combat their forgetfulness, they started on new hobbies and enjoying fun activities.

“On weekends, I do cycling and such activity helps my mind to relax,” Peralta says.

Maria Luisa Serrano, 67

While Serrano makes it a point to be more outgoing. “I enjoy barangay events with my high school classmates and other seniors. I like singing on karaoke apps and playing puzzles on my phone— they keep me thinking. I also spend time with my grandchildren, which I think helps keep my mind more active,” she shares.

She also started taking Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance) upon the advice of her son. And over time, she felt like the multivitamins, together with proper diet and exercise, has helped her stay alert and more focused her daily tasks.

Prioritizing a healthy lifestyle

Apart from taking their multivitamins, Filipino adults and elders must also continuously strive for a healthy and mindful lifestyle.

Lydia Rodriguez Arcellana, 79, a retired English professor in the University of the Philippines, still makes it a point to exercise every day. She prefers to walk daily for around 30 minutes.

Arcellana also underscores a balanced diet for a strong body, and brain stimulants like word puzzles and trivia quizzes for her cognitive health. Relaxation and prayers are her pointers for a sound mind.

Lydia Rodriguez Arcellana, 79

She takes Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance) and thinks that it helps in her cognitive thinking along with proper diet and exercise.

Serrano agrees, “Don’t be afraid to try supplements if it helps, but also remember to eat properly and rest.”

For Peralta, avoiding stress is also a must to stay mentally healthy. “I avoid anything that will make me feel stressed. I do come across stressful news either from my workplace or the internet and I usually do not dwell on them.”

Highlighting the benefits of multivitamins

The impressive, large-scale COSMOS clinical trial was done in a span of three years with ancillary studies on cognition and memory. These three studies, the COSMOS Mind, COSMOS Web, COSMOS Clinic, recruited over 5,000 non-overlapping participants who took Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver) multivitamins daily for at least two years vs those who consumed placebo.

The three studies echoed similar findings, as also demonstrated in the meta-analysis, indicating that the participants with daily intake of Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver) showed improved cognitive function and memory allowing them to score better in assessments.

The COSMOS trial truly highlights the importance of multivitamins among adult Filipinos to help keep them mentally sharp as they age.

They can take Multivitamins + Minerals (Centrum Silver Advance), which has over 25 nutrients with levels adjusted for age 50 and up. Among these nutrients are Zinc and B-vitamins that help support normal brain function along with proper diet and exercise.

Other nutrients include Lycopene to help with heart health, and vitamins A, B, C and Zinc to support immunity, together with proper diet and exercise.

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

