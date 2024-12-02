Alodia Gosiengfiao gives birth to first baby with Christopher Quimbo

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer and social media personality Alodia Gosiengfiao has given birth to her first child with husband Christopher Quimbo.

In their Instagram account, the couple posted the same video showing a pregnant Alodia transforming into carrying their first baby.

"New Character unlocked," Alodia and Christopher captioned their post.

Celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Denise Laurel and Dani Barretto commented their congratulations to Alodia.

The couple revealed Alodia's pregnancy last June. They tied the knot on February 14 last year.

RELATED: 'Player 3': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals pregnancy