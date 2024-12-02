^

Health And Family

Alodia Gosiengfiao gives birth to first baby with Christopher Quimbo

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 2, 2024 | 11:00am
Alodia Gosiengfiao gives birth to first baby with Christopher Quimbo
Alodia Gosiengfiao and husband Christopher Quimbo
Screengrab from Alodia Gosiengfiao YouTube channel

MANILA, Philippines — Cosplayer and social media personality Alodia Gosiengfiao has given birth to her first child with husband Christopher Quimbo.

In their Instagram account, the couple posted the same video showing a pregnant Alodia transforming into carrying their first baby. 

"New Character unlocked," Alodia and Christopher captioned their post. 

Celebrities such as Anne Curtis, Denise Laurel and Dani Barretto commented their congratulations to Alodia. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alodia Quimbo (@alodia)

The couple revealed Alodia's pregnancy last June. They tied the knot on February 14 last year.

RELATED'Player 3': Alodia Gosiengfiao reveals pregnancy

ALODIA GOSIENGFIAO
Philstar
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with