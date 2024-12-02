Everybody’s milk and everybody’s hero team up as ‘lakas-depensa’ partners

With his exciting line-up of previous and upcoming action TV series and movies, it’s no surprise that Birch Tree Fortified has teamed up with everybody’s hero, Coco Martin, to promote everybody’s milk with Lakas Depensa Plus.

MANILA, Philippines — Finding a milk drink that can suit every member of the family can be a challenge, but with everybody’s milk, Birch Tree Fortified, you don’t have to make any compromises.

With Birch Tree Fortified, your family can have one go-to milk source for “Brain, Bone and Immunity Lakas.” It’s a delicious and nutritious dairy choice made for all ages, offering milky goodness that you and your whole family can enjoy—without breaking the bank.

It comes in a powdered form for a longer shelf life, and it's available in various pack sizes to cater to different consumption needs and budgets.

Birch Tree Fortified offers Lakas Depensa Plus with Tripleng Lakas which contains: zinc for Brain-Lakas so that your kids can have a sharp mind to reach all of their developmental milestones, calcium and phosphorus for Bone-Lakas so that your children can have sturdy bones and always be in shape to keep up with their active nature, and vitamins A and C for Immunity-Lakas so that your little ones can have a strong defense system and stay protected from harmful bacteria and viruses.

The Tripleng Lakas that can build up your family’s brain, bone and immune system will help them go farther in life just like how it went for Birch Tree Fortified’s newest endorser, Coco Martin.

With his exciting line-up of previous and upcoming action TV series and movies, it’s no surprise that Birch Tree Fortified has teamed up with everybody’s hero, Coco, to promote everybody’s milk with Lakas Depensa Plus.

Apart from his wholesome image, and not to mention his charming good looks, Coco has pulled off impressive physical feats on TV and in his films and has enjoyed successes on both a local and global scale.

Starting from humble beginnings, Coco overcame hurdles as an actor and is now showing the brand of lakas he is capable of, recently winning the award for Iconic Movie Actor of Philippine Cinema at the 2024 FAMAS Awards, and playing a lead role in FPJ’s Batang Quiapo which won Most Popular Television Program in Primetime Drama at the 2024 Box Office Entertainment Awards, and Sta. Niña, which was awarded Best Picture in Drama at the 2013 ASEAN International Film Festival Awards.

We can all agree, he is nakakabilib and these are all signs that point to a sharp mind, strong bones and a healthy immune system that Birch Tree Fortified can give your kids, so they can also have the mind and the body to reach their goals.

Here are some ways your kids can enjoy Birch Tree Fortified to keep their minds sharp, and their bones and immune systems strong:

Mix Birch Tree Fortified in their champorado or oatmeal for breakfast before they go to school to make it more delicious and nutritious, so they’re well prepared for the day ahead.

Combine Birch Tree Fortified with some butter to make a sweet and nutritious sandwich spread. Put it between two pieces of bread to make a delicious and nutritious snack for a great energy boost.

Stir Birch Tree Fortified in water and pour it into your child’s flask for a milky and nutritious drink that will keep them alert and hydrated throughout the day.

Preparing Birch Tree Fortified with your kid’s daily meals will help give them Lakas Depensa Plus which has Tripleng Lakas for Brain-Lakas or a sharp mind, Bone-Lakas or sturdy bones and Immunity-Lakas for a strong immune system so that like their role model Coco, they too can go the distance and reach for a bright future.

Watch the newest Birch Tree Fortified video featuring Coco Martin here: https://www.facebook.com/BirchTreeMilk/videos/1236644930912929/

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by BirchTree. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.