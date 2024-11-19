Age-defying tips to keep moving with healthy bones, joints and muscles

The event also marked World Osteoporosis Day, which saw over 6,000+ age strong participants pound the pavement to celebrate the occasion. Racers as young as three years old, beginners, pro-athletes, and silver-haired champions crossed the finish line to thunderous cheers from loved ones and supporters.

MANILA, Philippines — Contrary to popular belief, osteoporosis is a condition that can affect both men and women at any age, even in early adulthood.

To raise awareness and emphasize the importance of bones, joints and muscle health, Anlene Philippines partnered with Women’s Run PH to educate and promote an active lifestyle and healthy diet last October 20 at the University of the Philippines Diliman.

“Anlene is the only adult milk in the Philippines recommended by the International Osteoporosis Foundation. Our core purpose is to encourage our consumers to keep moving so they can do the things that they love even as they age,” Anlene Philippines Senior Brand Manager Ria De Vesa-Ella told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview.

“Bones, joints and muscles (BJM) are often taken for granted, but it's the foundation of our body. If our BJM is weak, there is a tendency that mobility is restricted, which can lead to multiple aging diseases,” she added.

Kristine Santillan races to the top

Kristine Santillan (center) finished top of her podium and distance with a time of 47 minutes and 45 seconds.

As the top finisher of the 10-km distance and the Anlene Age Strong awardee for the 35-44 age category, 36-year-old Kristine Santillan felt stronger than ever when she crossed the finish line.

“I'm proud of it kasi not everyone at this age can run stronger than before,” she says. Her trick? Balancing strength training with cardio.

She explains, “Invest in your strength before you do runs. Akala nila dati if you only focus on aerobic exercise you can easily get slimmer, but actually the secret is you focus more on strength, not on speed.”

As part of her training, she consumes a balanced diet of vegetables, meat and vitamins, which she gets from drinking Anlene everyday.

“Usually during long runs, I plan my nutrition ahead of time so I will not experience any cramps,” she reveals.

Jennifer Pagaduan shows up for herself

Anlene ensured Women's Run PH attendees got a calcium boost with their generous samplings.

At 45 years old, Jennifer Pagaduan admits it’s not easy to stay so fit and strong at her age. “To be totally honest, mahirap talaga. But as long as you are consistent and determined, ‘yung paghihirap na ‘yun balewala na lang ‘yun. Just keep on going, just keep on showing up.”

Leading up to the race, she went on a running streak (as of the race, she was on her 34th day!) and took Anlene daily. “Just to get up early in the morning ang hirap talaga! So I take Anlene everyday. I like the white coffee flavor… It makes me feel energized in the morning, hinahanap ko talaga siya during breakfast.”

Apart from that consistency in movement and diet, Pagaduan emphasizes that mindset is just as important.

“As long as nandun yung grit and determination mo, maski ilang kilometers lang, maski run, walk, run, walk, okay lang. Just keep on moving,” she shares. These traits are what led her to snatch the Anlene Age Strong Award for the 45-54 age category.

Jennifer Pagaduan is awarded the Anlene Age Strong Award for the 45-54 age category.

Calcium is key for Lina David and Carolyn Natindim

Completing a physical activity at an advanced age is no small feat. “I feel proud and happy that I can still do it [running]. Kasi syempre, diba, I’m already 60 years-old so it's not that easy anymore,” quips Carolyn Natindim.

For Ma. Lina David, 56, who just started running last year, she hopes to continue striding forward as she ages, “It’s something I want to do until I can.”

To keep fit, David follows a routine of going to the gym, avoiding meals late at night, and taking vitamins.

Participants of the Women’s Run PH took to the pavement on October 20 at UP Diliman. Caution tape runners were amongst the crowd to represent that despite restrictions in mobility brought by aging, you can still keep a healthy and active lifestyle with the help of Anlene.

Natindim, on the other hand, diversifies her activities. She particularly enjoys pickleball! Despite having different approaches to active movement, these two racers share a common health tip: take calcium.

“[Calcium] definitely helps in your metabolism. It makes you healthy, strong, and, at the same time, helps you accomplish a lot in a day,” Lina says.

For Natindim, more than just taking calcium, it’s also important to do regular checkups to make sure the body is at its best, “[Calcium] is really important to maintain bone density and bone mass. I have regular bone density tests, because at my age medyo numinipis na yung bone mass. It's really important to take calcium and Anlene has that.”

Boning up to better health

< >

At the event, Anlene provided free bone scans and nutrition counseling for attendees to educate them on the importance of bone health. With the help of registered nutritionists, participants had their bone density and muscle mass measured and interpreted.

The nutritionists were then able to recommend adjustments in lifestyle for their current condition.

As a way to further educate the public on bone, joints and muscle health and defense against osteoporosis, Anlene brings community-based activations around the country by partnering up with

local government units, private offices and sports communities.

It offers nutrition counseling, bioimpedance analysis, product sampling, discounts, as well as stages exercise and dance activities for such hosted events.

The brand’s campaign also speaks loudly across the metro with out-of-home activations seen at the Mall of Asia Globe and LED billboards along EDSA and C5.

The aches and pains that accompany aging can slow a body down. But staying active is key to maintaining strength and mobility!

Formulated with Move Max, Anlene is a unique blend of essential nutrients that supports healthy bones, joints and muscles. By prioritizing movement and a nutrient-rich diet, you can age strong and continue to enjoy life to the fullest.

