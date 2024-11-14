Alagang Unilab Health and Wellness Fair launched in Pampanga

Alagang Unilab Health and Wellness Fair took place in three municipalities in Pampanga—Mabalacat, San Fernando and Porac. Residents attended the health fair per event who received basic medical services, including blood pressure checks, glucose level monitoring, eye check-up, bone scanning and nerve checking.

PAMPANGA, Philippines — In time for World Diabetes Day on November 14, Unilab Inc., a leading and trusted pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, launched its Alagang Unilab Health and Wellness Fair in three municipalities in Pampanga—Mabalacat, San Fernando and Porac.

The fair aims to provide medical services to Pampanga residents with non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like hypertension and diabetes.

Unilab partnered with the Municipal Health Offices in the three local government units (LGUs) to hold the event, and got support of the LGU's local chief executives.

Initial estimates showed an average of 500 participants attended the health fair per event who received basic medical services, including blood pressure checks, glucose level monitoring, eye check-up, bone scanning and nerve checking.

The highlight of the fair is the interactive lecture that aims to raise awareness of hypertension and diabetes. This session provided attendees with valuable insights into managing their conditions, understanding their medications, and making healthier food and lifestyle choices.

The participants were also encouraged to engage with various game booths and informational stations, which offered a more interactive and engaging way to learn about preventive health measures.

Photo Release The fair aims to provide medical services to Pampanga residents with non-communicable diseases like hypertension and diabetes.

In this way, people who have long-term health conditions such as hypertension and diabetes would know more about their NCDs and would feel more secure that they have a community that will help them take better care of themselves and their families.

“Our goal is to foster a sense of community and provide essential healthcare services, especially for those dealing with long-term conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Through initiatives such as Alagang Unilab community engagements, we hope to empower Filipinos to take charge of their health and lead fulfilling lives,” Alexander Panlilio, Corporate vice president for External Affairs and Social Partnership, said.

With the event’s success in Pampanga, Unilab plans to expand the Alagang Unilab activities to other parts of the country, making it a nationwide initiative. This will be part of Unilab’s 80th anniversary celebration next year, further reinforcing its commitment toward a healthier Philippines.

Photo Release Initial estimates showed an average of 500 participants attended the health fair per Pampanga LGU. Unilab plans to expand the Alagang Unilab activities to other parts of the country, making it a nationwide initiative.

Diabetes remains one of the major health concerns that affect a large part of the Philippine population. According to the World Health Organization, there are about 422 million people who have diabetes worldwide, and about 6.8% of those are Filipinos.

Despite advances in medical technology and healthcare access, diabetes and other NCDs like hypertension continue to affect millions of Filipinos, contributing to a significant health and economic burden on the country. Hosting events such as this spreads awareness and suggestions for preventive healthcare measures and managing these chronic diseases.

“Through this fair, Unilab reinforces the importance of community-based healthcare solutions and helps everyone to learn more about their health. We believe that Filipinos have the right to quality healthcare to be able lead full and healthy lives.” Panlilio added.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Unilab. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom