Watsonsâ€™ Nationwide Sale is here! Get the best deals on your fave essentials, new products this November 14 to 17

Watsons’ Nationwide Sale is here! Get the best deals on your fave essentials, new products this November 14 to 17

From November 14 to 17, shop in stores or on the Watsons App and save up to 50% on your must-haves with Buy 1 Take 1 offers.

MANILA, Philippines — It’s that time of year again! Whether you’re replenishing your go-to health, beauty and wellness essentials or looking to experiment with new products, Watsons has you covered!

Get ready for incredible deals and irresistible finds at the Watsons Nationwide Sale—and it’s the perfect time to start your early Christmas shopping for yourself or your loved ones!

From November 14 to 17, shop in stores or on the Watsons App and save up to 50% on your must-haves with Buy 1 Take 1 offers.

Plus, shop now and pay later! BDO’s 0% interest installment plan is available for up to three months with a minimum P5,000 purchase, so you can grab everything on your wishlist without the upfront cost.

Level up your self-care routine with top-notch serums, moisturizers and sunscreens, and stock up on your regular medications, vitamins and supplements.

The more you spend, the more chances you have of winning a brand-new MacBook Air or a Samsung S24. The top 10 spenders during the sale will win these special prizes.

Don’t miss out on amazing deals from your favorite brands, including Snail White, Olay, Pond’s, Watsons Brand, Watsons Generics, Berocca, Difflam and Belo Nutraceuticals.

Exclusive perks await Watsons Club members, too! Earn points and enjoy extra savings as you shop your favorites during the Watsons Nationwide Sale this month.

Sounds exciting? Grab your essentials, start ticking off your Christmas shopping list, and make this sale a shopping spree to remember!

The Watsons Nationwide Sale is definitely something you do not want to miss! Visit your nearest Watsons store or check out the Watsons App, which you can download via the App Store or Google Play for your favorite health, wellness and beauty products.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Watsons. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.