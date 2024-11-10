'Dad bod': Why beer belly can be dangerous

MANILA, Philippines — Most people often think a beer belly is harmless. It just looks like an unsightly forward bump on a male’s midsection, oftentimes caused by habitual beer drinking. On a loved one, such as Dad, a beer belly grows on us and looks endearing.

If it’s harmless, why force Dad to do all those strenuous exercises to lose it? After all, even Homer Simpson and post-Thanos snap Thor have it. The noticeable lump of excess fat around the midsection has been the butt of many jokes and gentle ribbings over the years, with some men even jokingly wear it as a badge of honor. But is it all that harmless?

According to Jimmy B. Aragon, MD, from the Section of Endocrinology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed), a beer belly may be more dangerous than just being a picture of a "dad bod." It may carry risks of a range of debilitating health conditions.

“A beer belly may be linked to alcohol consumption, but it shouldn’t just be the bottles of beer that one should worry about. Usually developed because of consumption of too many calories, from binge-drinking to unhealthy diet, it’s basically belly fat, a result of excess buildup of visceral fat inside your abdomen, which wraps itself around vital organs and even forces your abdominal wall outward. Visceral fat inflames your body’s tissues and organs, narrowing blood vessels and leaving you more vulnerable to problems like high blood pressure,” Dr. Aragon explained.

According to Dr. Aragon, belly fat is also linked to a higher risk for various kinds of health problems for guys, including heart disease, erectile dysfunction, fatty liver disease, and Type 2 diabetes. A study conducted by the Annals of Internal Medicine revealed that men with a beer gut faced an astonishing 87% risk of death compared to men with the same body mass index but with a normal waist-to-hip ratio.

Yet, MakatiMed assures that it doesn’t have to be all doom and gloom. The same proven methods that promote overall weight loss — eating better and exercising more — can also help banish that pesky belly fat.

“Eat a healthy diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while limiting your intake of processed food and saturated fats. Saturated fats cause a greater increase in the amount of fat in the liver and abdomen region,” Dr. Aragon said. “So, it isn’t just alcohol you need to cut down on, but also animal products like beef and pork.”

Dr. Aragon also recommends getting a lot more physically active, even in small ways. “Try to get at least 30 minutes of moderate aerobic activity every day and add strength training at least twice a week. Avoid prolonged sitting by taking a break from your work desk to stand or take a short walk. The point is to not fall into a sedentary lifestyle.”

A beer belly, no matter how long you might have accepted living with it, is no laughing matter. It carries serious long-term health risks that should not be underestimated. By taking proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle, those unwanted belly fat can be shed, cutting down health risks and improving overall quality of life.

