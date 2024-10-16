fresh no ads
'Tagal ko pinangarap': Sylvia Sanchez does 'lola' duties, shops for Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo's baby | Philstar.com
'Tagal ko pinangarap': Sylvia Sanchez does 'lola' duties, shops for Ria Atayde, Zanjoe Marudo's baby

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 16, 2024 | 10:18am
MANILA, Philippines — Veteran actress Sylvia Sanchez showed how excited she is for her grandson from Ria Atayde and Zanjoe Marudo. 

In her Instagram account, Sylvia shared photos and videos of the baby products she shopped for her grandson. 

"Stress free day with my little boss and Daddy Z," Sylvia captioned the post. 

"Gigil ako sa'yo apo," she added. 

Actress and director Gina Alajar commented on Sylvia's post with "Di halatang excited ka."

"First time direk. Hahaha. Tagal ko na 'tong pinangarap," Sylvia replied. 

Ria and Zanjoe welcomed their first baby last September 23. 

Ria first revealed her pregnancy by surprising Zanjoe last Father's Day. 

Ria and Zanjoe tied the knot in a civil ceremony last March.

