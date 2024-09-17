'Family is the most important thing': Catriona Gray reflects on London robbery last month

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2018 Catriona is looking back at a robbery incident her family experienced last month in London while on vacation.

During the tail end of the trip, which saw Catriona go around England and Scotland with her parents for a special trip for her father Ian — who grew up in Scotland before immigrating to Australia — the Grays' belongings were stolen.

At the time, Catriona shared a photo of a vehicle with its rear window smashed, indicating they just stopped for lunch on their way to the airport and their passports were also taken.

The beauty queen recently touched on the incident again, posting on Instagram a photo of the iconic Tower Bridge located in the British capital.

Catriona admitted to having newfound tension and anxiousness whenever going outside since the robbery, before going on to share what she learned from it.

"Things are just things and things can be replaced. Family and their safety is the most important thing," Catriona said.

She went on to list practical advice like not putting trust in London's paid parking facilities even with cameras and security, and to always have on hand one's passport and medications.

Cationa extended thanks to those who reached out asking how her family was, as well as to those who helped in the travel arrangements and find a doctor with important medications for her dad.

"At first I felt that the robbery and the stress that ensued blotted out the joy and happy memories from the special homecoming trip of my dad. But I decided I won’t let the thieves steal that too. Stay safe everyone," Catriona ended.

