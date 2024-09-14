Tips on portion control, how to navigate life after diabetes diagnosis

MANILA, Philippines — It can be extremely devastating to be diagnosed with diabetes. Suddenly, you worry about your health and the future seems uncertain. How will you be able to manage your new condition? Will you be able to live with it and not cause any more harm to yourself?

While this could be overwhelming and upsetting, the first step to dealing with this new reality in your life is to realize that there are a lot of resources and support materials available to guide you in your journey of learning to live with diabetes.

Know that you are not alone. In the Philippines alone, 2019 statistics show that about 7.1% of adults between 20 and 79 years old have diabetes. Finding diabetes support groups, educating yourself about your health, and making smart changes can help you manage your condition so you can live life to the fullest.

In addition to support groups, understanding diabetes is a foundational step that highlights the importance of emotional support from family and friends. The information you gather can help you adjust to a new lifestyle and provide the necessary encouragement to manage your health effectively.

To help you navigate this new reality, below are some tips on what you can do:

Build your healthcare team

It’s crucial to find the right team of health professionals, especially ones that are familiar with your health history. Your team may include a doctor, a registered dietitian, an exercise physiologist, and other specialists as needed.

Educate yourself about diabetes

To overcome a challenge like diabetes, knowledge is key. Understanding the ins and outs of your condition — from nutrition to exercise and blood sugar management — can help you manage it effectively.

Educating yourself through resources and educational materials can give you the tools you need to stay healthy.

Have your handy diabetes devices

It's important to have your diabetes devices, including a glucometer, with you at all times.

Regular monitoring of your blood sugar levels can help you understand how your body responds to different types of food, activities, and medications.

Find your support group

Living with diabetes can be challenging, but you don't have to do it alone. Seek out a positive support system that will motivate, encourage, and empathize with you.

In the Philippines, social media groups are a convenient way to connect with others who are facing similar challenges.

Be physically active

Exercise is important for managing diabetes. Consult your doctor before starting a program, though, and find exercise buddies for accountability.

Incorporate exercise into your daily life, like taking the stairs or going for a walk. Consider joining a gym or regularly playing a recreational sport, but consult your doctor first if you’re trying rigorous activities for the first time.

Healthy diet helps manage blood sugar levels

Another important thing to consider in managing diabetes is maintaining a healthy diet. It can help you manage your blood sugar effectively and normalize sugar levels.

Here are some tips to help you manage your diet properly:

1. Be mindful of portion control

Portion control is essential in managing blood sugar for those with diabetes. To create a balanced meal, fill 25% of a nine-inch plate with protein, 25% with whole grains and starches, and 50% with non-starchy vegetables.

2. Plan your meals

Managing diabetes requires careful planning of your food consumption. It's essential to eat regular, balanced meals and avoid skipping meals, as doing so can cause low blood sugar levels and lead to fatigue, dizziness, and confusion.

Additionally, skipping meals can cause overeating, leading to sudden spikes in blood sugar levels, which can be dangerous and cause long-term complications.

3. Eat healthy snacks

To avoid blood sugar spikes and weight gain, choose healthy snacks low in sugar, sodium, and unhealthy fats. Protein-rich dairy products, fruits like apples or berries, vegetables, or a small serving of nuts are all great options for healthy snacking.

In addition to these methods, another way of managing blood sugar levels is to consider taking diabetes-specific-formulas (DSF) such as Glucerna. According to Dr. Jose Rodolfo Dimaano Jr., nutrition medical director for Abbott in Asia Pacific, a DSF like Glucerna works by slowly releasing carbohydrates, which helps the body produce insulin naturally. It also contains inositol, which helps convert sugar into energy that can be utilized by the body.

A diabetes diagnosis does not have to be a death sentence. It can be just a new chapter in your life. With the right management plan, including regular physical activity, a healthy diet, proper nutrition and medication as prescribed by your doctor, you can live a fuller and active life. Even with diabetes.

