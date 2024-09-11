Collagen: 3 facts to remember, says doctor

MANILA, Philippines — Have you hopped into the collagen bandwagon yet?

Whether you are taking collagen for good health or to join the collagen banking TikTok trend, doctor Beatrice Chan, a Board-certified dermatologist, recently shared at the launch of Sip2Glow collagen drink three facts about one of the most sought-after food supplements in the market today.

Fact: Collagen was initially used as sugar replacement by those who were trying to lose weight.

According to the doctor, in 1912, American scientist Casimir Funk actually coined the term “vital-amine” or “vitamin,” which means “vital substance of life.”

In 1970s, collagen supplements were actually used as a substitute for sugar and fat.

Fact: Collagen can also be found in our bones, cartilage, blood vessels and intestines.

Collagen, said the doctor, came from the Greek word “kola,” which means “glue”; and suffix –“gen,” which denotes “producing.”

Fact: Hydrolyzed collagen has higher solubility compared to native collagen.

The doctor espoused that liquid collagen is absorbed into the bloodstream quicker and more efficiently and shortens the digestion time of protein than solid supplements do.

Liquid collagen also “most likely reduces the deeper wrinkles to a greater extent compared with products that act on the surface of the skin,” Dr. Chan said.

“We have the different types of collagen supplements in the market. We have capsules or tablets. We also have powders. So basically, if it's a powder, it gets absorbed the next day… whereas the liquid form can be absorbed more efficiently in an hour,” she expounded.

As such, Dr. Chan recommended taking collagen, most preferably in liquid form, not only to improve skin’s hydration and elasticity, but for overall good health and well-being.

“So to summarize, we have to take collagen for at least 12 weeks to see and observe any good benefits…” she vouched.