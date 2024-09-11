How to be your most confident self

MANILA, Philippines — Beginning one’s weight loss journey is a very personal one. One that will see successful results when there is a powerful foundation in place: a sense of self-confidence and trust in one’s ability to reach that desired goal. With the right partner, together with proper diet and exercise, everybody can become their confident and healthy selves!

And this year, Orlistat (Xenical) will help people get a winning start towards those health goals, together with mildly reduced calorie diet and exercise.

The brand’s 2024 campaign, “Winning Begins With Confidence,” is an empowering battle cry for those who wish to lose weight the healthy way—and it all begins with the decision to take the first step.

Continuing from the success of last year’s campaign, “Every Loss is A Win,” Orlistat (Xenical) employed a more positive perspective to weight loss. It was especially important for the brand to recognize the struggles of people, especially in the years following the pandemic, which saw increases in obesity cases.1

That is why this year, Orlistat (Xenical) inspires even more people to begin their journeys.

Orlistat (Xenical), which must be taken with meals, works by blocking 30% of fats (in food) and preventing your body from absorbing these.2 Along with mildly reduced calorie diet and regular exercise, results can be seen in as fast as four weeks.3

These results will of course, vary from one individual to the next. Nevertheless, what matters is the confidence and self-discipline of every Orlistat (Xenical) user. After all, with proper diet and exercise, every pound lost is a definite win!

To accompany people on their weight loss journeys, Orlistat (Xenical) has introduced campaign efforts to inspire them to get started and monitor their progress along the way.

With encouraging in-store displays, partnerships with the brand’s WINfluencers who will be sharing their own journeys, as well as promos so people can get the chance to try the product.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/XenicalPhilippines to learn more. Orlistat (Xenical) is available over-the-counter at drugstores nationwide and online on Lazada (https://s.lazada.com.ph/s.k9UFc).

For safety concerns, kindly report to [email protected].

ASC Reference No.: Z0200N080924X

Promo duration from June 1, 2023 to Dec. 1, 2024. Per DOH-FDACDRR Permit No.: 0409 s. 2023

If symptoms persist, consult your doctor.

PH-PM-CHEPLA-XENICA-PR-PUC-000001-06-2024

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Xenical. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

