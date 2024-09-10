How Richard Yap strikes balance as father, businessman, actor

MANILA, Philippines — There is no stopping Richard Yap even at 57 years old.

While many people his age are keen on retirement, the actor continues his showbiz streak via the afternoon drama “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap,” alongside juggling many businesses and being dad to his kids, Ashley and Dylan. All these while looking good and youthful. How does he do it?

At the recent launch of his daughter Ashley’s first business venture, Sip2Glow, Richard said that apart from regularly taking the collagen drink that he is endorsing, his secret to doing it all is staying committed.

“I try to keep my promises, like if I came from a shooting, I have to come there because of my commitment to my daughter. So it's really about finding time and scheduling what you have to do,” he told Philstar.com in an interview.

“But never forget that family should always be first. Family should always be first,” he stressed.

“Kahit nasa bahay lang kami, we always find time to gather. Kung hindi naman, kung nasa labas kami, nagtatawagan kami, let’s say, kung nasaan s’ya, ‘O, magkape muna tayo’… We always find time to be together.”

Ashley nodded, sharing that her and her dad’s favorite bonding activity is having coffee together.

“And at night, dumadaan pa rin ako sa room ng parents ko tapos I would tell them about my day or kakamustahin ko sila… so very best friends talaga kami,” she vouched.

According to her, Richard is not strict dad even when it comes to boys.

“He’s not, like I said, parang best friends lang kami. I’m very open to him. Kunwari, ‘Hey dad, may ganito akong iniisip or pinagdadaanan.’ Lahat ‘yun, kinukwento ko talaga sa kanya.”

For dads who also want to be best friends with their kids, her advice is, “They should really take time to talk to their kids and they really have to spend time talaga, kahit na minsan they feel like, wala lang, naglalaro lang anak nila or like gusto lang magkape, samahan n’yo. Spending time together really gives you an opportunity to bond. And just because lagi kayong magkasama sa house doesn’t mean na bonding na ‘yun eh. You have to talk to each other talaga and understand and support as well.”

When asked by the press if he feels a certain generation gap with his kids, Richard said: “Siguro music, kapag iba ‘yung music nila. Pero nakaka-ride din naman ako pero minsan nagtatanong ako, ‘Anong music mo?’ kasi parang ‘di ko na alam.”

Ashley then quickly retorted: “Pero very bagets kasi s’ya. Very cool, nag-TiTikTok din ‘yan. So very game s’ya sa lahat. So feeling ko, hindi naman sobra (ang generation gap).”

RELATED: Family business 101: Richard Yap, daughter Ashley give tips