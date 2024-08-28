Lea Michele gives birth to 2nd child with non-showbiz husband

Lea Michele pregnant with her second baby

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Lea Michele has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, with her husband and businessman Zandy Reich.

The actress confirmed the news after posting on Instagram a photo of her, Zandy, and their toddler Ever Leo holding the newborn's leg.

"Our hearts are so full," Lea wrote in the post's caption, sharing the baby's name is Emery Sol.

The birth of Emery comes a few days after Ever celebrated his fourth birthday.

Lea and Zandy began dating in 2017 and wed in an intimate ceremony officiated by "Glee" creator Ryan Murphy two years later.

The actress confirmed she and Zandy were expecting again last March, several months after finishing her "Funny Girl" stint on Broadway as Fanny Brice after replacing Beanie Feldstein, who had exited the production two months prior to her casting.

RELATED: 'Glee' actors remember co-star Cory Monteith on his 10th death anniversary