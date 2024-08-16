Maxine Medina welcomes 1st child

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty queen-designer Maxine Medina has given birth to her first child, a baby boy, with non-showbiz husband Timmy Llana.

Maxine announced the birth of Timothy Mateus Ezekiel, Timothy after his dad though the baby's nickname is Zeke, on her Instagram account.

"First glimpse of our little miracle," Maxine wrote in the post's caption with several photos of Baby Zeke as well as pictures of her and Timmy with the newborn.

Several peers congratulated the first-time parents, including Sanya Lopez, Cassy Legaspi, Ruffa Gutierrez, Nicole Cordoves, Dani Barretto, Rodjun Cruz, Melissa Gohing, and Aya Abesamis.

Maxine and Timmy, a diving instructor, married twice last October — first for a church wedding then another on a beach in Palawan — after five years together and confirmed they were expecting earlier this year.

Last May, Maxine spoke with Philstar.com about how becoming a mother changed her life by slowing down from a mindset that was all about work.

"Dati lagi akong work, work, work. Ngayon parang nag-slow down ['yung buhay ko]," Maxine said. "Na-realize ko na I need to give everything all the time to my baby, kasi siyempre I need to take care of myself and my baby at the same time."

She also shared learning the value of patience during pregnancy, "Impatient ako before to be honest, gusto ko mag-work nang mag-work talaga, always going out. Pero ngayon, focus na focus talaga ako with my baby, and I'm so worried kasi siyempre 'di mo alam what's happening inside. So basta safe lang, safe si baby sa loob, okay ka na."

