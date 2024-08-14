Bea Alonzo defends mom Mary Anne, says mom never interfered in her love life

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo admitted that her mother Mary Anne Ranollo also got hurt when she experienced heartbreaks.

In her interview with Boy Abunda for “My Mother, My Story,” Bea said her mom is very much affected if there's a controversy about her.

“Very much affected, especially dahil marami ngang nasasabi tungkol sa akin na hindi totoo. I think, iyon ‘yung pinakamalaki ‘yung weight sa kanya,” Bea said.

“Kasi siyempre, alam niya how hard I worked to get where I am. Para magkaroon ng magandang reputasyon and sa trabaho natin, reputation is everything.

“She felt na it was unfair to me na maraming nasasabi tungkol sa akin na hindi totoo..."

Bea said that her mom never interfered with her love life, so it hurts her if there are conspiracy theories about her.

“Hindi talaga siya nagsalita kahit kanino. Sa lahat ng breakups ko, actually, never,” said the actress.

“Ang masakit lang sa akin, siyempre, nadadamay sila. Iyon ‘yung medyo may thing kasi ako, sanay ako, e. Hello? Matagal ko nang ginagawa ito.

“Pero kapag ‘yung pamilya na ‘yung nadadamay tapos, gumagawa pa sila ng mga theories. Tapos, ginagawang villain ang nanay ko, masakit. Masakit iyon.” — Video from GMA Network's YouTube channel

