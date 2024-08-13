Advancing language development in preschool children through proper nutrition with Promil Gold

(From left) Preschool educator and school owner Rosanne Araneta, Promil Gold gifted mom Isabelle Diaz Daza Semblat, Wyeth Nutrition global marketing manager Jocelyn Lacida, head of Neurocognition Research Jonathan O’ Regan and assistant vice president for marketing of Promil, Bianca Tiam Lee during the Promil Gold Gifted Talks event.

Experts emphasize the importance of improving children’s language skills at a recent talk

MANILA, Philippines — A mother’s concern over her child’s language difficulties goes beyond the surface level. Given the pivotal role of communication as the medium by which children learn when they are at school, she understands that issues such as speech delay and limited communication skills may impede optimal brain development.

Knowing the concern that surrounds our mom, Wyeth Nutrition, through the Promil Gold Gifted Talks, gathered an esteemed panel to discuss the value of language as the cornerstone of learning.

Panelists included Wyeth Nutrition Neurocognition Research head Jonathan O’ Regan, global marketing manager Jocelyn Lacida and preschool educator and school owner Rosanne Araneta. They underscored the importance of language development in early childhood, weighing on the scientific fact that strong communication skills equip children with cognitive abilities necessary to excel in pre-school and in life.??

The talk reminded parents that they must understand the pivotal role of language as a medium by which children learn, making it crucial to address this early on.

Araneta highlighted the concerning state of education among Filipino children, as revealed by the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA). The study showed that Filipino students are among the world’s weakest in math, reading and science, with recent test scores showing no significant improvement since 2018.

She stressed that early language development is essential to reversing this trend, noting that simple exercises at home such as creating a reading nook, listening to music and audiobooks, journal writing and asking open-ended questions to get them to speak up more may significantly improve communication skills.

Lacida added that beyond learning tools, proper nutrition is vital for brain development. Promil Gold, Wyeth Nutrition’s most advanced formula, stands out as the only milk brand on the market with clinically proven Alpha-lipids that support language development.

As the new school year approaches, providing children with Promil Gold can give them the nutritional foundation they need to thrive in school and beyond. The brand’s commitment to advancing a gifted brain is encapsulated in Wyeth Nutrition’s Neurocognition Research mantra: “Advance a gifted brain, advance a gifted kid.”

Lacida then introduced the keynote speaker, O’Regan, who talked about how Wyeth Nutrition continues to innovate through years and years of clinical research, set the gold standard in the industry—giving each generation, today and in the future, the highest quality products.

This discussion highlighted the neurocognition research that clinically-proven Alpha-lipids in Promil Gold can help unlock a child’s full potential for a brighter future.

Isabelle Diaz Daza-Semblat shared what it’s like raising a gifted kid and how she is part of the 99% of moms that trust Promil Gold to advance their kids’ brain development.

In today’s world, the things that we do link back to how we interact, communicate and respond to our environment, and all this starts with language development. Promil Gold is an indispensable ally that continues to champion stronger language foundations in children’s growth and development by providing the clinically proven nutrients that support language and cognitive skills.

Advance a gifted brain, advance a gifted kid now with Promil Gold.

Promil Gold® is not a breastmilk substitute but a growing up milk specially suited for kids three years old and beyond. Breastfeeding should continue for as long as possible.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Wyeth is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.