Jessica Cox, 'the world’s first armless pilot,' among speakers at women’s conference

What is the secret to true and lasting joy? Is there really such a thing? And if it actually exists, where can we find it? Is it possible to find joy even among the burdens and challenges of our lives?

I’m sure I’m not the only woman who has asked this question. As a busy work-at-home, homeschooling mom of six (plus one in heaven!), I sometimes find myself feeling down and spent at the end of each day. Joy seems fleeting, especially when there are endless tasks to be done and your mental load is overwhelming!

That’s why I do my best to carve out time to be encouraged and inspired by others—I know that my heart and mind need to be “filled” regularly so that I can fulfill my tasks with joy and love.

Speaking of being encouraged and inspired, there is an international conference coming up on August 17 that is set to help women discover the source of “true, pure, and lasting joy.” The Jewels Conference is an annual event that seeks to empower women in our personal journey of enhancing our roles, careers, relationships, and dreams—primarily by deepening our faith life.

Jewels Conference 2024: PURE JOY

According to the conference organizers, this year’s conference theme, “PURE JOY,” aims to show women that “when we feel like we have lost everything and are down to nothing, Jesus shows us that He’s more valuable than what we’ve lost. And when we have a lot, and seem to be abundant in everything, Jesus still proves that He’s better than all we possess.”

Jewels Conference 2024: PURE JOY will surely be a time of inspiration and encouragement for all the attendees!

Counted among the plenary speakers at the PURE JOY Jewels Conference is Filipino-American inspirational keynote speaker Jessica Cox, who received the Guinness World Record for “being the first person certified to fly an airplane with only their feet” in 2011. Jessica has actually been in the Philippines several times before, and is known for her messages of hope and joy amidst adversity.

Jessica Cox is included in the line-up of inspiring speakers for the 2024 Jewels Conference.

Joining Jessica are cerebral palsy warrior and entrepreneur Jana Berenguer, registered psychologist and author Dr. Michele Alignay, and Gen Z inspirational content creator and author Ronieth Dayao. Catholic women leaders Marowe Sanchez, Lallaine Gogna, and Rissa Kawpeng will also be at the conference to uplift everyone with their messages.

Discover pure joy and share the joy with women in need

The Jewels Conference is all about women serving women, as it supports two ministries that focus on helping women in need.

The Jewels Conference will not just be a day to empower and motivate women—it is also an opportunity for participants to share their blessings with women in need. This is because the event supports two “Mercy Ministries” for women, namely Grace to Be Born, which helps pregnant women in crisis, and Jeremiah Foundation, a shelter for young girls who are survivors of sexual abuse.

So if you’re a woman like me who needs to be reminded about our true source of joy despite all the trials and storms that life may bring, come join us at the Jewels Conference. (I’ll be there with my baby—come and say “Hi” if you see us!) If you need more details, please feel free to contact me on Instagram @tinasrodriguez or e-mail me at trulyrichandblessed@gmail.com.