Paul Jake Castillo to Kaye Abad: Let's date when I'm 40 with no GF

MANILA, Philippines — Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo are few of the showbiz best friends who ended up together in real life, and Kaye revealed a conversation that makes their love story interesting.

Kaye and Paul Jake sat with broadcast journalist Karen Davila for the latter's YouTube vlog uploaded yesterday.

The couple talked about their love story, from being best friends to lovers.

Kaye and Paul Jake met on the set of the 2010 afternoon romance drama "Alyna," starring Shaina Magdayao and Jason Abalos. The couple said they formed their friendship on set with Jason and another co-star, Beauty Gonzalez.

They were in their respective relationships when they met. As part of their barkada, they went out as a group but their friends would tease them.

"But our friends, apparently, they would tease us. Kayo may something kayo. Pero wala talaga..." said Kaye.

She added, "Aminin ko nagustuhan ko siya 2014 na when he said I think I'm starting to like you. Siya 'yung unang nagsabi. Hindi ko pa rin siya gusto.

"Pwede kong sabihin okay kami, compatible kami pero hindi ko na-imagine na hahalikan o iki-kiss 'yung kaibigan ko."

Paul Jake said that Kaye was afraid that their friendship might be affected, a sentiment he agreed with.

"Kasi we're really good friends," Kaye asserted.

It wasn't until Paul Jake went to Europe one time and Kaye realized that she missed him.

"Doon ko na-realize bakit ko siya nami-miss. Doon na nag-start," the actress shared.

Paul Jake said he does not remember when he actually started liking the former teen star, but he had a moment of clarity when he realized that he could wake up beside her every day.

It was at this point that Kaye remembered their conversation. The actress revealed throughout their conversation with Davila that Paul Jake calls her by her last name.

She, in turn, calls Paul Jake, "Sir." Her pet name for her husband started when she was visiting Paul Jake in Cebu one time and he hosted her and their friends. Paul Jake's family is well-off and is behind the popular liniment oil brand "Efficascent Oil."

"Actually, Ms. Karen, mero'n na siyang before mag-kaibigan palang kami.

"Sabi niya, ‘Abad, if mag-40 ako and wala kang boyfriend, wala akong girlfriend, tayo na lang.’ May ganyan na siya… Planado niya 'yun," said Kaye.

Davila said that there must be some meaning why Paul Jake said that to Kaye.

“See? May something nga. May something ka. Bakit mo ko in-offer-an na ’pag nag-40 ka tapos pag wala akong boyfriend, wala kang girlfriend, tayo na lang?" reiterated Kaye.

Paul Jake, whose humor was shown throughout the interview, threw another quip as a reply.

“Eh, kumbaga parang ano lang, Ms. Karen, ’yung donor lang ng bata ba," Paul Jake said, eliciting laughter from Davila.

The broadcast journalist noted how Kaye seemingly gets her husband's sense of humor.

"Oo. Sanay na sanay na," said Kaye.

