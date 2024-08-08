How to get right nutrition on a budget: Doctor gives tips

LAC's commitment extends beyond childhood. Annalyn Lazaga RPh, Lead Pharmacist, LAC Philippines, said: “We offer a comprehensive range catering to every age group, from prenatal multivitamins for expecting mothers to specialized formulas for elders. This ensures that Filipinos have the nutritional support they need throughout life's journey.”

MANILA, Philippines — For Filipinos, health is the foundation of a vibrant life.

Yet, nutritional deficiencies often plague the population from an early age. A significant number of studies, including the Department of Health’s National Objectives for Health Report 2023-2028, highlights the critical need to address childhood malnutrition, a significant contributor to vitamin deficiencies.

Dr. Joselyn Eusebio, Specialist for Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics, shared at the recent Erceflora “Batang Matatag Campaign” launch that undernutrition is one of the main issues Filipino children face.

"If during the first 1,000 days the child is undernourished, it's hard to reverse. In that window of opportunity, all the necessary factors or ingredients to optimize the development of our brains should be given, consequently the development of the children are provided," she said.

These issues, if left unchecked, can cascade into adulthood, increasing the risk of chronic diseases like Diabetes and heart conditions.

In the Philippines, studies have also shown that many adults do not meet the recommended daily intake of essential nutrients. For instance, the World Bank report on undernutrition in the Philippines indicates significant gaps in nutrient intake among the population, contributing to the country's concern for undernutrition. Additionally, research published in the Nutrition Journal points out that Filipino adults often consume diets lacking in important nutrients, which correlates with increased risks of diseases such as Hypertension and Diabetes, among others.

The World Health Organization, however, states that many of these deficiencies are preventable through nutrition education, a healthy diet, and supplementation, where needed.

In celebration of Nutrition Month in July and National Wellness Month this August, it is the perfect time to shine a spotlight on the importance of proper nutrition, which is still possible to achieve even if one is on a budget, said Eusebio in a Philstar.com interview.

Plant vegetables in one’s backyard

“'Di ba, ang gulay naman is healthy and nutritious? And hindi naman siguro mahal ‘yung mga seeds at kung saan sila kukuha ng mga itatanim. That’s one and then number two, hindi naman kailangang maging mahal ‘yung mga pagkain na inihahanda para ito ay maging nutritious and having the right nutrients,” she emphasized.

“Example na lang d’yan ‘yung munggo. ‘Di ba, ‘yung munggo, alam natin ‘yan na rich in protein? Ang ampalaya is rich in iron, ‘yung malunggay. So, lahat ng mga ito, nahihingi nga lang sa kapitbahay, ‘di ba? Basta magtatanim, that’s one.”

Prepare a balanced meal with both macro, micronutrients

“Kapag nag-prepare ka ng food, dapat balanse. Kung mayroon kang carbohydrates, rice, may vegetable ka… ang fish is a source of protein as well. You don’t necessarily have to buy meat para masabi mo na may source ka of protein. So basically, protein, fat and carbohydrates – ‘yan ang tinatawag nating macronutrients. ’Yung micronutrients, ito ‘yung sources of iron… katulad ng ampalaya, etc. ‘Yun lang dapat. It should start from the house,” Dr. Eusebio espoused.

“Ang fruits naman ay rich in fiber, then Vitamin C, Vitamin A, ‘di ba ‘yung mga yellow food? Squash nga, ang mura ng squash.”

To keep the nutrients intact, the doctor reminded one to “do not overcook” one’s food.

“Do not overcook vegetables because it will destroy the nutrients in it. Lalong lalo na ‘yung micronutrients,” she advised.

Here are some important nutrients to remember to help strengthen immunity and to maintain a healthy digestive system amid the rainy season:

Iron

“Ang iron kasi, if it is deficient, it can cause Anemia. ‘Pag may Anemia ka, decreased na naman ang oxygen supply sa body mo. So ang pinaka-sensitive organ sa body natin sa decreased oxygen is the brain,” the doctor explained.

“Kaya most of the time, ang anemic people, they are usually retarded or mababa ang IQ (intelligence quotient).”

Daily iron supplementation has been recommended by the World Health Organization “as a public health intervention in menstruating adult women and adolescent girls living in settings where the prevalence of Anemia is 40% or higher in this age group, for the prevention of Anemia and iron deficiency.”

Inexpensive sources of iron include tofu, cereals, lentils, spinach, peanuts, peas, kidney beat and meat organs.

Vitamin C, Zinc, collagen

Vitamin C, also known as L-ascorbic acid, “is a water-soluble vitamin that is naturally present in some foods, added to others, and available as a dietary supplement. Humans, unlike most animals, are unable to synthesize vitamin C endogenously, so it is an essential dietary component,” said the National Institutes of Health (NHI).

“Vitamin C is required for the biosynthesis of collagen, L-carnitine, and certain neurotransmitters; vitamin C is also involved in protein metabolism. Collagen is an essential component of connective tissue, which plays a vital role in wound healing. Vitamin C is also an important physiological antioxidant and has been shown to regenerate other antioxidants within the body, including alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E),” the NHI added.

According to the Institute, “ongoing research is examining whether vitamin C, by limiting the damaging effects of free radicals through its antioxidant activity, might help prevent or delay the development of certain cancers, cardiovascular disease, and other diseases in which oxidative stress plays a causal role.”

Zinc, meanwhile, “is a major player in the creation of DNA, growth of cells, building proteins, healing damaged tissue, and supporting a healthy immune system,” according to Harvard School of Public Health.

“Zinc is an essential trace mineral that is vital for many functions in the body, especially in the immune system and the brain. As it turns out, Zinc is also needed for collagen to work properly,” noted another scientific study.

Affordable sources of Vitamin C include papaya, guava, tomatoes, chili peppers, potatoes and citrus fruits; while Zinc is found in seeds, cashews, lentils, eggs, beans and the like. Natural and inexpensive sources of collagen include bone broth, eggs, garlic, fish, egg whites, dairy and sardines.

To celebrate 50 years of supporting Filipinos’ varying Vitamin C needs and to thank its customers for their continued support, top Vitamin C brand Ascorbic acid (Poten-Cee) Vitamin C launches its milestone campaign, “Fifty, Fortified, and Forging Forward.”

Poten-Cee, from one of the top pharmaceutical companies in the Philippines, PascualLab, traces its humble beginnings to the post-war era, supporting the Vitamin C needs of Filipinos. Today, it has evolved into one of the top Vitamin C brands, offering variants that help fulfill different needs and that support different lifestyles.

Sugar-Coated, which was launched in 1974, was designed with a shell coating to mask the sour taste of Ascorbic acid. This coating with its candy-like taste and appearance, also made the tablet smoother and easier to swallow. Through the years, Poten-Cee has also formulated adult to pediatric variants to suit Filipinos’ diverse needs and preferences: Ascorbic acid as Sodium Ascorbate (Poten-Cee NA) and Plus for adults and children who prefer a vitamin C in non-acidic format; Ascorbic acid (Chewable), a convenient format for those who are always on the go; Ascorbic acid (Forte) 1000 mg with eight-hour time release for those who prefer a higher dose of Vitamin C; and Ascorbic acid (Sugar-Free) for those watching their blood sugar.



In 2016, the brand introduced the tagline “The Beauty of Immunity.”Apart from Vitamin C helping to fortify immunity which is vital to good health, it is also essential in collagen production to help support healthy skin. Still in line with this message, PascualLab’s flagship brand launched Poten-Cee + C in 2022, a food supplement that combines Vitamin C and Hydrolyzed Collagen.

Among the newer variants are + Zn (Ascorbic acid + Zinc) and + Zn Advance (Ascorbic acid + Zinc + Cholecalciferol), which were both launched in 2021. + ZN combines Vitamin C that supports immunity and Zinc that helps protect cells from viral infections, among other benefits. Meanwhile, Zn Advance combines active ingredients that play critical roles in immune function, inflammatory response, and collagen synthesis.

This year, the brand unveiled new offerings: + C Marine Collagen has Sodium Ascorbate (Vitamin C in non-acidic format) and Hydrolyzed Marine Collagen sourced from fish. With this introduction, + C now has options that offer consumers type 1 collagen sourced from fish (marine collagen) and type 2 collagen, from bovine or animal sources (original variant).

To thank Filipino families for all the years of support, the brand is paying it forward. Through the years, the brand has been making sizeable donations to sectors in need, including survivors of the recent Typhoon “Carina.”