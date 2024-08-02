Dating app dissects 'friendship breakups,' how to move on

MANILA, Philippines — Dating app Bumble marked International Friendship Day during the tail-end of July by sharing data on friendships falling apart and how to recover from them.

"Friendship breakups," as the app coins them, happen when any sort of relationship between friends gradually or abruptly ends.

One reason why this occurs is because, simply, life happens: starting a family, getting hired for a new job, and moving away as few examples.

Another is a change in priorities or interests, another natural thing that happens between people.

A global report commissioned by Bumble within August and September 2023 involving 28,000 people, including 2,500 respondents in the Philippines, found that one in 10 Filipinos found it hard to keep in touch and connect with friends since the pandemic began.

The same report said one in five Filipinos agreed it's normal to grow out of friendships that no longer serve them in their current stage of life.

Probably one thing many people relate to today are misunderstandings, unresolved conflicts, and a lack of open communication cause friction and distance.

The company offered several tips on how to bounce back from "friendship breakups," starting with acknowledging one's emotions by talking it out, writing it down, or channelling through a creative outlet.

It's important of course to practice self-care, whether it is through hobbies or being around positive people still around in one's circle.

The app says it helps to reflect on the friendship and what one learned about oneself as it could pinpoint what kind of friendship one is looking for.

The previously mentioned report also found 68% of Filipinos want to find new friends in their area "for the convenience of meeting up and doing things together," and a third of Filipinos agree making new friends still positively impacts their mental health and wellbeing.

A separate global report from 2022 said 74% of people are "actively seeking like-minded individuals to build their support network."

