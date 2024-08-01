Home allergies persisting? It could be the mold lurking in your walls and ceiling

Mold releases allergens, irritants and sometimes toxic substances known as mycotoxins. When these particles are inhaled, they can cause a variety of health issues, particularly for those with allergies, asthma or weakened immune systems.

MANILA, Philippines — Homes should be a place of comfort and a place to rest/relax. But if the family is constantly dealing with sneezing fits and relentless allergies, something might be wrong.

For sure, you have checked for and blamed pollen, dust mites or pet dander, but did you know, there is another menace not often visible that could be silently compromising your family's health?

Here’s your reminder that you shouldn’t ignore mold.

Mold: A hidden home threat

During the rainy season, you might notice mold appearing around the house, because it is a fungus that loves damp environments and produces a musty smell.

In the Philippines, high humidity means the air holds more moisture, making the hot weather feel even hotter. This moisture creates perfect conditions for mold to grow, which is why they’re usually seen in areas like bathroom corners, kitchens or surfaces with water damage.

Besides the odor, mold spores can cause health issues, such as sinus irritation and skin infections, and they can impact your home’s indoor air quality.

Detecting, preventing mold at home

Identifying molds in your home can be challenging, especially if you are unfamiliar with what to look out for. Here are some signs:

Musty odors: Mold often produces a distinct, musty smell.



Mold often produces a distinct, musty smell. Visible mold growth: This can appear as black, green, or white spots on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces.



This can appear as black, green, or white spots on walls, ceilings, and other surfaces. Respiratory and allergy conditions (runny nose and congestion, sneezing, coughing, headache, etc. )

Don’t forget, preventing mold growth involves controlling moisture levels in your home. Ensure proper ventilation in high-humidity areas like bathrooms and kitchens, fix any leaks promptly, and use dehumidifiers if necessary

More importantly, regularly inspecting your home for signs of water damage can also help prevent mold from taking hold.

Mold resistant* ceilings and walls

Improving the home environment from molds requires more than just addressing existing mold issues; for your ceilings and walls, choosing and investing in the right materials is key.

This is where HardieFlex® NexGen™ comes in, the pioneer in fiber cement board technology which is designed to be fire resistant, resistant to damage from termites and moisture, proven antimicrobial** and mold resistant*

Featuring MoldBlock™ Technology which helps prevent the growth of "toxic black mold"*** on your HardieFlex® NexGen™ fiber cement boards. It is resistant to the growth of bacteria**** which can aggrevate allergies, cause odor, or present a risk to human health.

Incorporating these benefits on your ceilings and walls just show you’re taking steps to help make your home more durable and mold resistant*. MoldBlock™ technology now on HardieFlex® NexGen boards will help build a better home that your future self will thank you for.

Your ceilings and walls, which are a big part of your home should be mold resistant*. Don’t ignore molds at home!

Upgrade your home by opting for HardieFlex® NexGen™ fiber cement boards—look for the ones distinguished by green stripes and HardieFlex® branding to ensure you're getting the real one.

Do you have problems with molds on your ceilings and walls? Consult with an expert from James Hardie today and get guidance on how you can repair the affected area.

For more information, visit www.jameshardie.com.ph . — JT.

* Resistant against fungi Aureobasidium pullulans, Aspergillus niger, and Penicillium citrinum based on results of ASTM D3273-16 testing over eight weeks; and MoldBlock™ Technology effective in reducing colonies of Stachybotrys Chartarum (commonly referred to as "toxic black mold") by up to 99% over 24 hours based on results of ASTM E2149-20.

** Resistant against fungi Aureobasidium pullulans, Aspergillus niger, and Penicillium citrinum based on test results of ASTM D3273-16 over eight weeks;*99.99% reduction in bacterial colonies of Staphylococcus Aureus, Streptomyces, and E. Coli based on test results of ASTM E2149-20 over 24 hours.

*** Stachybotrys Chartarum, commonly referred to as "toxic black mold". Risks associated with Stachybotrys Chartarum may be found here: https://www.cdc.gov/mold/stachy.htm#:~:text=Stachybotrys%20chartarum%20is%20a%20greenish,is%20required%20for%20its%20growth. MoldBlock™ Technology is effective in reducing colonies of Stachybotrys Chartarum (toxic black mold) by up to 99% over 24 hours based on results of ASTM E2149-20.

**** 99.99% reduction in bacterial colonies of Staphylococcus Aureus (allergy exacerbating), Streptomyces (odor causing), and E. Coli (risk to human health) based on test results of ASTM E2149-20 over 24 hours.

Editor’s Note: This #BrandSpace story is created with James Hardie Philippines Inc. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial Newsroom.