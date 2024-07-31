Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender welcome 2nd baby

MANILA, Philippines — Celebrity couple Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander welcomed their second child together.

Alicia is the cover for the September issue of ELLE UK, and in an conversation with fellow actress Taylor Russell for the magazine, she subtly mentioned she "had kids."

Taylor noted meeting Alicia in Korea after she had just given birth and praised her for still managing to do the shoots despite the physical demands.

"All women have such different experiences, and going through it a second time was definitely harder for me. But I think training made it easier. Going through those nine months is like a marathon, so it does help if you're strong going into it," Alicia said.

The Oscar winner added that giving birth was "so physically demanding" and expressed admiration for any woman who had given birth.

"I gave birth four times on screen before I did it myself. Your job is to pretend as an actor, but every time I had to give birth, I said to every woman on set, 'I'm sorry.' I felt like such an imposter," she also said.

Alicia did not give any further details like the baby's gender or the exact date she gave birth.

She and Michael began dating a decade ago after meeting on the set of "The Light Between Oceans." They went public in 2016 and tied the knot a year later.

They had their first child, a son, in 2021 but continue to keep their relationship and family life private.

