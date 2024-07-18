‘Dapat lang!’: Aga Muhlach reacts to son Andres being ‘mas pogi’

Aga Muhlach at the press conference of his new sitcom with his family, 'Da Pers Family'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aga Muhlach shared his reaction to Internet users’ comments that his son Andres looks better than him.

In an interview with veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin this morning for her radio program, the ‘90s matinee idol agreed with those who think Andres is “mas pogi” (more handsome).

“Dapat naman! Dapat lang!” said Aga.

“’Di ako papayag,” enthused Cristy.

Aga then added that he would be prouder if his son is also great at what his son does.

“Ako ang magiging pinakamasaya n’yan s’yempre kung talagang best s’ya at work. S’yempre, anything good for the kids. Saka kahit ako, ‘pag tinitignan ko s’ya, na-gwa-gwapuhan din ako!” Aga declared.

Aga and his family will star in their first sitcom together, “Da Pers Family,” which will air every Sunday, starting this July 21, 7:15 p.m. on TV5, with catch-up airings on Sari-Sari Channel, Mondays at 7 p.m.

The show will reunite Aga and Charlene with their “Oki Doki Dok” co-stars, Bayani Agbayani and Roderick, along with director Danni Caparas.

RELATED: How Aga Muhlach, family separate sitcom from reality