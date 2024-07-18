How Aga Muhlach, family separate sitcom from reality

MANILA, Philippines — Now that actor Aga Muhlach, wife Charlene Gonzales, and their twins Atasha and Andres are set to star in their first ever sitcom together as a family, “Da Pers Family,” how do they separate acting from their real dynamics as a family?

In an interview with veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin this morning for her radio program, Aga admitted, “Mahirap ‘pag skit kasi naka-script, ‘di ba? Sanay ako na kinakausap ang mga anak ko in a very normal level… pero kapag may script na kayong sinusunod, dapat umaarte kayo, parang na-aw-awkward ako.”

“But ‘pag may mga eksena sila na even hindi ako kasama, nanonood ako sa likod ng kamera, at apparently natutuwa naman talaga ako,” he added.

He asked the entire cast to assist his children since they are sitcom newbies.

“Sa cast namin, sinabi ko na paki-alagaan na lang. Alalayan n’yo sila.”

In the sitcom, they speak more relatable and street colloquial terms than in real life, since the new sitcom’s director, Danni Caparas, has been known for “salitang kalye” since he also directed Aga’s hit ‘90s sitcom “Oki Doki Dok,” where Aga and Charlene met.

“Sa script, lahat ng salitang kalye, at ‘yun naman ang kailangan sa sitcom talaga, para makarelate ang marami talaga,” Aga said.

“Da Pers Family” will air every Sunday, starting this July 21, 7:15 p.m. on TV5, with catch-up airings on Sari-Sari Channel, Mondays at 7 p.m.

The show will reunite Aga and Charlene with their “Oki Doki Dok” co-stars, Bayani Agbayani and Roderick Paulate.