How Aga Muhlach, Charlene Gonzales brought up Andres, Atasha to be humble

The Muhlach family as seen in the poster of their first sitcom together, 'Da Pers Family'

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Aga Muhlach shared how he and wife Charlene Gonzales brought up their kids Atasha and Andres to be humble.

In an interview with veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin this morning for her radio program, Aga was asked how he and Charlene managed to keep Atasha and Andres humble despite their affluence and education abroad.

“Siguro, talagang nagmamahalan lang kami talaga,” Aga said.

“In my early years in this industry, hindi naman kasi ako yumabang talaga, kaya pinapalaki ko rin silang ganu’n na hindi pwedeng maging mayabang kasi mayroon tayong utang na loob. Malaki ang pagpapasalamat ko sa industriya… I’m very grateful talaga sa lahat ng mga tagasubaybay, mga sumabaybay sa karera ko, pati na sa pamilya ko… wala kami dito kung wala kayong lahat…” he said.

According to him, even if something negative comes his way, he tries to still keep calm and lead by example.

“Kahit na nakakabalita ako ng hindi maganda, hindi ako nagmumura, basta kung maiiwasan kong hindi gumawa ng hindi maganda… Hanggang sa nakasanayan ko na lang s’ya.”

Aga and his family will star in their first sitcom together, “Da Pers Family,” which will air every Sunday, starting this July 21, 7:15 p.m. on TV5, with catch-up airings on Sari-Sari Channel, Mondays at 7 p.m.

The show will reunite Aga and Charlene with their “Oki Doki Dok” director Danni Caparas and co-stars, Bayani Agbayani and Roderick Paulate.