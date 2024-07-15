World-class standards in a bottle

Amherst Laboratories Inc. (Amherst) follows strict protocols and processes to maintain high quality and safety standards.

MANILA, Philippines — Did you know that over 3,000 bottles of Solmux Advance with Zinc Suspension are manufactured every hour?

Selected media and online personalities guests were recently able to discover how the cough formulation is made with an exclusive tour of the over 3,000sqm Amherst Laboratories Inc. (Amherst), the largest manufacturing facility of pharmaceutical products in the Philippines.

Amherst, a subsidiary of the Unilab Group, is the only manufacturing plant in the country that has been certified by EU GMP and Singapore & Malaysia Pharmaceutical Inspection Cooperation Scheme (PIC/s). Solmux Advance with Zinc is a product of Unilab, Inc. (Unilab), the country’s leading pharmaceutical and health care company.

Selected members of the media witnessed the meticulous process that goes into making Solmux Advance with Zinc, from production to packaging.

During the tour, guests were able to observe how stringent safety and quality assurance protocols are in place to ensure that each Solmux Advance with Zinc bottle provides safe and high quality cough relief while boosting its ability to provide faster cough recovery. .

To ensure the safety and efficacy of Solmux Advance with Zinc, Unilab senior manager for research and development Titus Cheng says that product development and manufacturing at Amherst follows rigorous quality-controlled processes.

“Starting at R&D, we confer with our Medical Affairs and develop products that have medical significance. Then, when we formulate, we need to do strict testing on chemical, physical and microbiological properties, using ingredients that we know are safe. We also check the stability at different temperatures, dissolution or how a product dissolves and its absorption, safety from microbes, and whether it produces impurities during storage. These are all done to check whether a product will remain stable and effective during its recommended shelf life,” Cheng says.

A trusted name in cough relief now made more potent with the powerful combination of Carbocisteine and Zinc, Solmux Advance with Zinc is now available in liquid format especially formulated for fast recovery from cough.

Highest quality and unmatched efficiency

The manufacturing process of Solmux Advance follows strict quality controls from start to finish. Raw materials are properly weighed and combined using state-of-the-art machinery before being manufactured, bottled, labeled, packed and then sent to the high-tech First Pioneer Distribution Inc. (FPDI) facility, where temperatures and expiration dates are constantly monitored as the products are prepared for shipping nationwide.

FPDI is equipped with advanced centralized warehouse management system. Media guests were shown the various areas where temperatures vary, depending on the specifications needed for various types of medicines. The sorting of products and packaging based on orders nationwide are equally impressive using paperless system.

Innovative combination

Dr. Maria Ronilla Santos, medical affairs director of Unilab, says, “The manufacturing of Solmux Advance with Zinc is very rigorous, following very detailed steps and processes in accordance with international standards in the processing of medicines.”

She adds that coughs have become more prolonged and severe due to factors such as climate change, air quality and challenges to immunity. Often taken for granted and left untreated, it needs to be addressed with effective medication that provides faster cough recovery and prevents its spread.

“Solmux Advance with Zinc has the innovative combination that contains three components to address a more severe and prolonged cough—a mucolytic-antioxidant in Carbocisteine to help liquify mucus and make it easier to expel, an immunity booster in Zinc, and menthol which provides a soothing effect for the throat."

Dr. Maria Ronila Santos, medical affairs director of Unilab Inc., emphasizes the need to address the symptoms of cough.

World-class standards

Solmux Advance with Zinc Suspension is one of the quality products of 100% Filipino pharmaceutical company Unilab, which has been a trusted partner for health and wellness of many Filipinos through the years.

With its advance R&D and manufacturing processes, Filipinos can be assured that Solmux Advance with Zinc is the best choice against cough.

