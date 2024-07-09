Borough Lasik Center launches CLEAR: your journey to #LifeChangingVision starts here

MANILA, Philippines — Borough Lasik Center (BLC), a leading provider of LASIK eye surgery in the Philippines, is thrilled to announce the launch of CLEAR, the latest and most advanced technology in refractive surgery.

This groundbreaking technology paves the way for a future of clearer vision for Filipinos nationwide.

#LifeChangingVision for All

CLEAR represents a significant leap forward in LASIK procedures.

This innovative technology, already trusted by patients in the Americas, Europe and across the globe, is now available at Borough Lasik Center, making it the first and only CLEAR-certified eye clinic in the Philippines. Borough also boasts that all of their doctors are CLEAR-certified.

"We are incredibly excited to introduce CLEAR to the Philippines," says Karlo Sanchez, general manager at Borough Lasik Center. "CLEAR offers unparalleled precision and safety, ensuring our patients achieve the exceptional vision they deserve."

Start your journey today with a special offer

Borough Lasik Center is committed to making #LifeChangingVision accessible to everyone. Here's how you can get started:

Free LASIK suitability test: Schedule a free consultation to determine if CLEAR is right for you.



Schedule a free consultation to determine if CLEAR is right for you. Free basic check-up: Visit any Borough Medical Clinic branch for a free basic check-up before your LASIK consultation.



Visit any Borough Medical Clinic branch for a free basic check-up before your LASIK consultation. Follow us on social media: Stay updated on the latest developments and patient stories by following Borough Lasik Center on Facebook and @boroughsight.ph on Instagram.

Experience CLEAR at an exceptional price

For a limited time only, achieve #LifeChangingVision with CLEAR at a special introductory price of P88,000.

This promotional offer is valid until July 31, and can be availed at all Borough Lasik branches nationwide. Don't miss this opportunity to see the world with greater clarity!

Borough Lasik Center is a leading provider of LASIK eye surgery in the Philippines. With a team of highly qualified ophthalmologists and state-of-the-art technology, BLC is dedicated to providing patients with exceptional vision care and personalized service.

Borough Lasik Center is conveniently located in key cities such as Manila, Iloilo, Bacolod, Davao, General Santos and Cagayan de Oro, making it easier than ever to embark on your journey to #LifeChangingVision.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Borough Lasik Center is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.