5 ways to beat the heat and stay hydrated

MANILA, Philippines — The scorching heat of the summer sun coupled with an El Niño episode, which peaked in April, has slowly but surely dissipated. But as it is, the days are still hot and humid, and the temperature is still dangerously high (so with the heat index!). You need to keep yourself properly hydrated and beat the heat.

Here are some tips you can follow so you can stay hydrated.

1. Drink at least eight glasses of water per day

Drink more if you can. This will keep your body properly hydrated despite losing some of your body fluids to perspiration.

Drink a glass of water in the morning when you wake up. It is also good to pick up the habit of drinking a glass of water before going to bed.

To increase your water intake and make hydration work wonders for you, drink a glass of water before each meal. It will even help you digest your food better.

2. Avoid direct sun exposure from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stay home and stay indoors if you can help it.

Stay in a cool place. Do not sweat it out if you have the means not to. Stay in an air-conditioned room to keep yourself cool and out of harm’s way. This is particularly important for persons with health conditions such as hypertension and heart problems, so as not to aggravate the condition.

If you must go out between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., make sure you shield yourself with an umbrella and bring along a jug of water to take sips every now and then.

3. Eat more water-rich food

Examples of these are watermelon, cantaloupe or melon, and oranges in fruits, which you can eat as is. Water-rich vegetables include cucumber and lettuce.

4. Drink coconut juice

Coconut juice is the best juice for staying hydrated, keeping cool and getting rid of body toxins.

You can also add other cold drinks to your daily consumption. Try iced tea once, iced coffee in place of hot coffee, maybe natural juices and shakes. It is advised, however, not to take all of them at once or in a day. It is also better to choose caffeine-free options.

5. Check the color of your urine

If it’s medium to dark yellow, it may mean you are not drinking enough water.

