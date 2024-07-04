5 ways to stay healthy during rainy days

MANILA, Philippines — The weather bureau has announced that the rainy season has officially begun in the Philippines. Get those raincoats, jackets and umbrellas ready to protect yourself and your family from the hazards that come with the rainy season that includes sniffles, coughs and feeling under the weather on cold days.

Doing everything you can to keep the family safe, warm and healthy is of utmost importance. LAC, a health and wellness supplement retailer in the Philippines, shares some tips and tricks to keep the family, especially the kids, happy, dry and healthy this rainy season.

1. Create a warm and cozy indoor environment at home

There’s surely nothing better than being in a warm and inviting environment on a rainy day. Bring out some blankets and pillows and pair these up with fun activities that the whole family can enjoy at home. By creating a cozy ambiance, you are able to create a space that promotes overall well-being and reduces stress.

Additionally, keeping the house clean and clutter-free helps reduce allergens and creates a healthier living environment. Keep in mind that a cozy indoor setting can transform rainy days into cherished moments of bonding for the family.

2. Make sure everyone gets quality sleep

A full night’s rest is essential for good health. Set up a bedtime routine for the family and ensure everyone gets sufficient sleep, as this is vital for a strong immune system. Make the most out of the weather and let the soothing sounds of nature aid you in encouraging the entire family to bond over rest and relaxation.

With quality sleep comes a healthier immune function, regulated mood levels and overall better mental health. This gives your family a natural defense against seasonal illnesses and stress.

3. Encourage physical activity

While outdoor activities are limited during this season, it is still important to keep the family active even inside the house. There are numerous indoor exercises and activities that the family can enjoy together, such as dancing, doing some light yoga, or engaging in indoor sports. Regular physical activity helps in releasing endorphins, thus reducing stress and uplifting spirits.

Moreover, having a healthy and active lifestyle promotes cardiovascular health, strengthens muscles and supports weight management. By making time for physical activities, families can stay active, energized and connected, even when the rain keeps them indoors, fostering a sense of well-being and togetherness all throughout the season.

4. Ensure a good, healthy and well-balanced diet for the family

Rainy weather usually leads to cravings for comfort food Pinoys love. While it’s okay to give in to cravings once in a while, be sure to balance these with healthy, nutrient-rich meals to support overall immune function.

Maintaining a good, healthy and well-balanced diet is essential for boosting family wellness at this time of the year. Make sure that you are providing the family much-needed nutrients to support immune function and overall health. Incorporate a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains and lean proteins into meals to help strengthen the body's defenses against the common cold or cough.

Nutrient-rich foods, such as fruits packed with Vitamin C and leafy greens, are particularly beneficial for boosting immunity during colder months. Since you are the one preparing meals for the family, the healthy choices rest upon you.

Also keep in mind that staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water helps flush out toxins and keeps the body functioning optimally. By prioritizing nutritious eating habits, the entire family can stay healthy, energized and well-nourished, ensuring they can fully enjoy indoor activities and stay healthy throughout the rainy season.

5. Boost immunity with supplements

Rainy days usually come with the occasional cold and flu, so be sure to strengthen your family’s immune system with high-quality supplements and multivitamins. Go for the ones that contain Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc and probiotics to enhance overall health.

Supplements like LAC TriAction C1000 Timed-Release offers three times the benefits of regular Vitamin C and ensures continuous immune support and antioxidant protection, while LAC ImmuGuard Junior with Probiotics helps maintain good resistance against common infections such as colds and flu and promotes fast recovery so children can quickly get back on their feet.

Implementing these essential strategies will not only keep your family safe and dry but also foster a sense of togetherness and well-being during the rainy days. By prioritizing immunity, creating cozy indoor spaces, encouraging physical activity, maintaining a nutritious diet and taking in immune-boosting supplements, you're equipping your family with the tools they need to thrive during the rainy season and beyond.

