Volunteer moms find fulfillment in helping communities meet their needs

MANILA, Philippines — Beauty and wellness brand Watsons brings together a whole village of volunteer doctors, nurses and other medical practitioners, its employees and supplier partners who donate medicines and medical supplies each time it holds a medical mission.

The company's employees use their days off work to give back instead of resting and spending time with their respective families. A number of these Watsons volunteers are mothers.

For Watsons moms who volunteer for Alagang Pangkalusugan medical missions, volunteerism is a commitment. Since 2013, Alagang Pangkalusugan has benefited over 6,500 Filipinos.

Volunteer moms

There is Editha “Meg” Aguila, who has been a Watsons employee for eight years. She started volunteering for medical missions last year.

“It is my second year this year in Watsons with MNDC (Metro Naga Development Council), but in my store, we already conducted simple community services for the elderly way back in 2017. We would share our time and help provide the elderly with essential needs and also give them food bought with our Christmas caroling fund,” said Aguila, a store manager and mother of three.

One of Aguila’s most memorable experiences as a volunteer was when the medical mission went to her hometown of Libmanan, Camarines Sur. But, for Aguila, it was even more special and poignant when they worked with children.

“I am a mother, too. I felt the same pain and anxiety that the patients’ mothers felt. I will lead them to the attending doctor and if ever they need my advice on how to interpret the prescription, I will help them so they may be guided correctly,” Aguila added.

Another frequent volunteer among the brand's employees is Eden Valenzuela, who has been with the company for over 13 years now and a pharmacy manager. She considers it a privilege to be working with children.

“I am sad that, because of poverty, their children are unable to have regular check-ups. The kids are malnourished. I always tell them to take care of their children and give them proper attention. I also remind them to give the kids healthy food and vitamins,” Valenzuela said.

Joan Pacio, a pharmacy manager who has been with the company for 21 years, shared her civic duty and faith in the common good motivate her to volunteer.

“Helping other people is a life-fulfilling duty. It is also fulfilling to help the less privileged, especially in far-flung barangays, meet their health needs,” said Pacio, a mother of two.

Talking about fulfillment and motivation to help, Aguila said her motivation is to help those in need and make an impact on their lives. Valenzuela, for her part, shared that seeing the happy faces of people after getting free check-ups and medication alone is already fulfilling.

“We have been seeing a rise in employee participation in support of Alagang Pangkalusugan in each area as more and more patients benefit from this initiative. We’re very happy that our employees are taking part in this,” said Sharon Decapia, Watsons Senior Assistant Vice President for Marketing, Public Relations and Sustainability.

The brand’s social purpose tagline "Look Good, Do Good, Feel Great" has been guiding the company in inspiring its employees and customers on their sustainability goals. This social purpose is in the company’s DNA. The spirit of doing good is deeply ingrained in the Watsons' culture. In 1841, A.S. Watsons founder Alexander Skirving Watson provided free medicine to the needy in the first dispensary.

