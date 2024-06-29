National Kidney Month: Doctor explains how kidney damage affects bones, heart

MANILA, Philippines — The kidneys are a pair of small, bean-shaped organs no more than 5 inches big, but they perform a powerhouse of work for the body.

Sitting just below the rib cage, they are a complex filter system that processes around 200 liters of blood, removes impurities, regulates blood pressure, maintains electrolyte balance and produces hormones crucial for red blood cell production and bone health.

Similarly, if these fist-sized hardworking organs play an important role in maintaining our well-being, they can also set off a domino effect of health problems when they do encounter problems.

“Given all the work the kidneys must do, developing kidney issues like chronic kidney disease or CKD, which affects one Filipino every hour, puts you at risk of complications that affect other areas of your body, like your skin and your heart,” explained Eladio Miguel M. Peñaranda Jr., MD, Chief of the Section of Nephrology of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed).

Some people with malfunctioning kidneys do complain about itchy skin that can range from mildly bothersome to unbearably life-disrupting, and gout too.

“There are many possible reasons why people with kidney problems experience this, and it could be because there’s an accumulation of toxins in the body,” shared Dr. Peñaranda. “The same excess waste buildup also leads to uric acid building up in your blood that triggers gout. Having too much uric acid creates small urate crystals, which settle in your joints and cause sudden attacks of pain and swelling.”

With the kidney controlling the balance of minerals like phosphorus, calcium and potassium in the body, problems in these organs may also affect bone and heart health.

“Healthy kidneys can easily get rid of excess phosphorus. Otherwise, high levels of this mineral can also decrease the calcium levels in bone, making you more at risk of fractures and osteoporosis,” added the doctor. “Moreover, potassium controls the electrical signals of your myocardium or the muscular layer of the heart controlling your heartbeat. When there’s too much potassium, it can result in an irregular heartbeat.”

Similarly, kidney damage increases risk for more serious health issues like heart disease, which remains the leading cause of death among Filipinos. “This is because kidney disease can lead to increased strain on the heart as it works harder to supply blood to the kidneys,” noted Dr. Peñaranda.

Considering their impact and influence on the rest of the body, these small organs should always be factored into our proactive approach to maintaining health, MakatiMed said. Some people with kidney disease don’t feel its effects until the condition reaches an advanced stage, when treatment only involves alleviating symptoms and slowing down the progression of the disease.

“To keep kidneys healthy, it’s crucial to add more veggies and fruits to your plate, stay hydrated, work out regularly, limit cholesterol and salt intake, reduce alcohol consumption, quit smoking, and control blood sugar and blood pressure,” Dr. Peñaranda advised. “If you suspect kidney issues, see a doctor immediately and ask if you can get tested. Diagnosis requires blood and urine tests. Taking these steps can preserve your kidneys and prevent a surge of health issues that’ll keep you from living life to the fullest.”

