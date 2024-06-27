Cheska Kramer explains why it is important to take care of your gut

MANILA, Philippines — Cheska Garcia-Kramer admitted that she was not aware of the importance of gut health when she was single.

She was only made more aware of its vital function to overall health when she became a mother who has to constantly look out for her children's health.

"I didn't know much about it," admitted Cheska to Philstar.com during a short interview on the launch of the ground installation of “GutVenture: An Immersive Experience” in Glorietta Activity Center earlier this month. The installation also coincided with the launch of the probiotic brand Erceflora's two new variants, Gut Defense and Gut Restore.

"But then when I started having kids, and then you experience all these sicknesses and issues... I learned about the importance of gut health. I realized that when I became a mom that 70% pala of our immunity comes from our gut. I know that a lot of people don't connect immunity and gut health," she said.

Cheska has three children with basketball player Doug Kramer. They are Kendra, Scarlett and Gavin, who are between ages 11 to 15.

The gut refers to the gastrointestinal system. It has microbiomes or microorganisms that include bacteria, fungi and viruses.

According to the Harvard Public School of Health, the microbiome is composed of microbes that are "both helpful and potentially harmful."

The microbiota "stimulate the immune system, break down potentially toxic food compounds and synthesize certain vitamins and amino acids, including the B vitamins and vitamin K."

Awareness campaign

The overall impact of a healthy gut is at the core of the on-ground installation recently held in the Glorietta mall. It is also the reason why the brand came up with an augmented reality that explains the gut's ecosystem and why the brand is introducing two new different variants that address the gut's specific concerns.

"We want to educate the public in an immersive way about the importance of maintaining good gut health and also the role that probiotics has in terms of maintaining good gut health," said Rica Mateo, Asean Zone Brand Lead for Erceflora.

Gut Defense is for those who want to have a proactive approach in terms of taking care of their gut. Mateo said Gut Restore, meanwhile, is for those who are going through gut upset or stomach upset. It features the four-strain Bacillus clausii, in spore format.

“By providing everyone with a quick and easy solution to take their gut health seriously, we enable them to put their health in their own hands and help them to be more intentional in prioritizing their healthcare journey,” Mateo shared.

