'I don't have sweet tooth': Sam Milby diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Sam Milby revealed that he was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes.

In his Instagram account, Sam posted his blood sugar glucose test kit that reads "525 mg/dL."

"I've always thought of myself as a healthy person. I don't have a sweet tooth, bihira din mag junk food, pero last year I found out na may type 2 diabetes na ako," he said.

"My parents and grandparents never had it. I just wish I got checked up earlier nung pre diabetes pa. My advice - don't ignore the symptoms (my main symptoms - always thirsty and urinating often) and get checked up regularly," he added.

A quick Google search shows that a 500 mg/dL blood sugar level is considered extremely dangerous and requires immediate attention.

"If you experience blood sugar levels in this range, contact your healthcare provider or seek emergency medical care," the Sahyadri Hospital website said.

According to Mayo Clinic, if left untreated, a high sugar level can lead to Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA), which can lead to death.

