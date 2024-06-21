Free prostate check-up for Las Piñas, Parañaque, Muntinlupa residents

Integrated Southern Health and Urological Care Inc. and Perpetual Help Medical Center Department of Urology urologists team up to promote prostate health awareness in southern Metro Manila

MANILA, Philippines — In a move to boost men's health awareness, the Perpetual Help Medical Center (PHMC) Department of Urology is partnering with Integrated Southern Health and Urological Care Inc. (ISHUC), a leading urological clinic in Las Piñas, to offer free Digital Rectal Exam (DRE) screenings to male residents of Las Piñas, Parañaque and Muntinlupa Cities.

The screenings will be held on June 21 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the JONELTA Clinic, PHMC. This initiative is part of the Philippine Urological Association's paDRE program, which aims to raise public awareness about prostate health.

"Early detection is key in fighting prostate cancer," Dr. Mike Llanto, chairman of the PHMC Department of Urology, shares.

"This free screening provides a valuable opportunity to raise awareness about prostate health. Taking a proactive approach to healthcare is vital for overall well-being, and we are committed to making men's health resources accessible in the south. We encourage all men in Las Piñas, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa to join us and take a step towards a healthier future,” Llanto says.

The DRE is a quick and simple procedure that plays a crucial role in detecting prostate abnormalities. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers affecting men in the Philippines, and early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Photo Release Prostate health lecture in PHMC. Photo shows (from left) ISHUC VP Dr. Jardine Lua, ISHUC President Dr. Danison Pagtakhan, prostate health lecturer Dr. Achilles Sta. Cruz, PHMC Chairman Dr. Mike Llanto, and ISHUC Chairman Dr. Darnel Hurtado

ISHUC shares the advocacy of promoting proactive prostate health and offers consultations, lithotripsy for kidney stones, and other urological services across South Luzon. Their team of experienced urologists is dedicated to providing patient-centered care.

"At ISHUC, we believe healthcare should be accessible and personal," says Dr. Danison Pagtakhan, president of ISHUC.

"We understand that some patients might feel hesitant about physical exams, especially procedures like the DRE. That's why we prioritize creating a warm and welcoming environment—our goal is for patients to feel comfortable discussing their health with us so we can work together to provide the care they deserve,” Pagtakhan adds.

This free prostate screening is open to all male residents of Las Piñas, Parañaque and Muntinlupa.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Integrated Southern Health and Urological Care Inc. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.